Biomedical sealants have emerged as a promising product for replacing staples and sutures to prevent liquid and air leakages after and during surgeries. Surgical sealants are made from synthetic or natural polymers or a combination of both. Sealant materials are required to be elastic and compliant with the tissue to allow movement and function of various tissues of lungs, blood vessel, skin, and heart.

These materials include polyurethane, glycol, and polyethylene glycol or naturally occurring polysaccharides or proteins. Polyurethane is used in biomedical sealants due to its property of strong adhesion and high elasticity to tissues. Polyethylene glycol in sealants is widely used as hemostatic adhesive and fluid barrier.

Synthetic biomedical sealants have higher mechanical strength and tissue bonding properties as compared to natural biomedical sealants. These physical properties and adhesion strength are some key factors of implementing biomedical sealants to seal the wound area without causing any hindrance to the function and movement of tissues. Surgical sealants are used commonly to prevent leakage of any fluid or air from a surgical incision.

Biomedical Sealant Market Drivers:-

Approval of new biomedical sealants in key regions such as Europe is expected to drive growth of the biomedical sealant market. For instance, in 2017, Starch Medical, marketer and manufacturer of polysaccharide-based hemostatic products such as biomedical sealants was approved by C.E. Mark for Super Clot. Post the approval, company has planned to utilize their existing network of distribution partners along with their new strategic partners to bring Super Clot to hospitals and surgical teams throughout Europe. This strategic planning of product distribution is expected to fuel growth of the global biomedical sealant market.

Mergers and acquisitions by key players is also another factor expected to support the global biomedical sealant market growth. For instance, in January 2018, Baxter International Inc., a U.S.-based healthcare company, acquired two surgical products i.e. Recothrom and Preveleak of Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals—a producer of specialty pharmaceutical products. Recothrom is a thrombin based topical product, which is designed to assist hemostasis, this product is used when surgical methods to prevent flow of blood is ineffective in adults and pediatrics. Preveleak is a surgical sealant used to close suture holes to obtain hemostasis during surgical vascular reconstructions.

Biomedical Sealant Market Regional Analysis:-

North America is expected to be dominant in the global biomedical sealant market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing product launches by key players in the region. For instance, in 2017, Starch Medical, a marketer and manufacturer of polysaccharide-based hemostatic products such as biomedical sealants, launched its new product Super Clot. Super Clot is a biomedical sealant used for effective and rapid hemostasis. Such new products in the market are expected to boost growth of the North America biomedical sealant market.

Europe biomedical sealant market is also expected to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period. This is due to increasing number of approvals for new products by Certification Marking (C.E. Mark). For instance, in 2017, Gecko Medical, a medical device company which develops innovative polymers to support reconstruction of tissue, announced C.E mark approval for its product SETALUM sealant.

SETALUM sealant is bio-reabsorb able, biocompatible, and can also be used in dynamic and wet environments such as blood as an add-on to sutures during vascular surgeries. This sealant is applied to tissue in an appropriate position and is further activated using a light activation pen. This sealant is easily applicable due to its viscosity and hydrophobicity..

Biomedical Sealant Market Key Players:-

Key players operating in the global biomedical sealant include Bostik, 3M Company, Henkel AG & company, KGaA., CryoLife Inc., Chemence Ltd., Cyberbond LLC., Ethicon Inc., Covidien PLC., Glustitch Inc., Adhezion Biomedical LLC., Cohera Medical Inc., Baxter International Inc., Meyer Haake GmbH, Angiotech Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Biocoral Inc.

