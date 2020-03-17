Latest Trends of GLOBAL PHARMACY AUTOMATION SYSTEMS MARKET 2019 AND FORECAST TO 2025

Latest Update “Global Pharmacy Automation Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” with Edition 2019 Survey of Related Topic (Industries / Pharmaceutical / Retail / Equipments / Energy / ICT) : Global Current Growth and Future.

This report studies the global market size of Pharmacy Automation Systems in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Pharmacy Automation Systems in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Pharmacy Automation Systems market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Pharmacy Automation Systems market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Pharmacy Automation is the mechanization or automation of tasks and processes performed in pharmacy or other health care settings. It includes process like medication dispensing, packaging, labeling, storage and retrieval systems and table top counters. The pharmacy automation not only streamline pharmacy workflow and reduce the risk of errors, they also enable hospitals to refocus pharmacy staff on direct patient-care activities.

North America is also the largest consumer of pharmacy automation. In 2017, the consumption of pharmacy automation is about 66511 units in North America; its proportion of total global consumption exceeds 49%. Europe has witnessed a major chunk of the consumption of pharmacy automation in the world.



The global Pharmacy Automation Systems market is valued at 4390 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 7310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Pharmacy Automation Systems market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

– The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:



BD

Baxter International

Swisslog

Omnicell

YUYAMA

TOSHO

Takazono

Parata

Innovation

ScriptPro

Talyst

TCGRx

Cerner

Kirby Lester

– Market size by Product



AutomatedMedicationDispensing

AutomatedPackagingandLabeling

AutomatedStorageandRetrieval

AutomatedMedicationCompounding

TableTopTabletCounters

Market size by End User

Inpatient Pharmacy

Outpatient Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

– Market size by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

– The study objectives of this report are:



To study and analyze the global Pharmacy Automation Systems market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Pharmacy Automation Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Pharmacy Automation Systems companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Pharmacy Automation Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pharmacy Automation Systems are as follows:



History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Pharmacy Automation Systems market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

