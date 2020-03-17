Medical Image Exchange Systems Market 2018: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecasts
This report focuses on the global Medical Image Exchange Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Medical Image Exchange Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
Medical image exchange systems helps individual physicians, lab technicians in analyzing and interpreting images received from diagnostic tests.
North America is expected to dominate the medical image exchange systems market in terms of both revenue and demand generation owing to greater awareness on technological advancement followed by Western Europe. However, Latin America and Asia-Pacific market is expected to be lucrative in terms of market opportunities considering factors like increasing disposable income.
In 2017, the global Medical Image Exchange Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Nuance Communications
Intelemage
Life Image
eHealth Technologies
itMD LLC
DICOM Grid
Vigilant Medical
OneMedNet Corporation
DOBCO Medical Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Web Based Service
Cloud Based Solution
Mobile Enabled Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Educational Institutes
Clinical Research Laboratories
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Medical Image Exchange Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Medical Image Exchange Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Medical Image Exchange Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Web Based Service
1.4.3 Cloud Based Solution
1.4.4 Mobile Enabled Service
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Medical Image Exchange Systems Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 Diagnostic Centers
1.5.4 Educational Institutes
1.5.5 Clinical Research Laboratories
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Medical Image Exchange Systems Market Size
2.2 Medical Image Exchange Systems Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Medical Image Exchange Systems Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Medical Image Exchange Systems Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Medical Image Exchange Systems Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Medical Image Exchange Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Medical Image Exchange Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Medical Image Exchange Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Medical Image Exchange Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Medical Image Exchange Systems Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Medical Image Exchange Systems Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Medical Image Exchange Systems Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Medical Image Exchange Systems Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Medical Image Exchange Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Medical Image Exchange Systems Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Medical Image Exchange Systems Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Medical Image Exchange Systems Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Medical Image Exchange Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Medical Image Exchange Systems Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Medical Image Exchange Systems Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Medical Image Exchange Systems Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Nuance Communications
12.1.1 Nuance Communications Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Medical Image Exchange Systems Introduction
12.1.4 Nuance Communications Revenue in Medical Image Exchange Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Nuance Communications Recent Development
12.2 Intelemage
12.2.1 Intelemage Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Medical Image Exchange Systems Introduction
12.2.4 Intelemage Revenue in Medical Image Exchange Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Intelemage Recent Development
12.3 Life Image
12.3.1 Life Image Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Medical Image Exchange Systems Introduction
12.3.4 Life Image Revenue in Medical Image Exchange Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Life Image Recent Development
12.4 eHealth Technologies
12.4.1 eHealth Technologies Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Medical Image Exchange Systems Introduction
12.4.4 eHealth Technologies Revenue in Medical Image Exchange Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 eHealth Technologies Recent Development
12.5 itMD LLC
12.5.1 itMD LLC Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Medical Image Exchange Systems Introduction
12.5.4 itMD LLC Revenue in Medical Image Exchange Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 itMD LLC Recent Development
12.6 DICOM Grid
12.6.1 DICOM Grid Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Medical Image Exchange Systems Introduction
12.6.4 DICOM Grid Revenue in Medical Image Exchange Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 DICOM Grid Recent Development
12.7 Vigilant Medical
12.7.1 Vigilant Medical Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Medical Image Exchange Systems Introduction
12.7.4 Vigilant Medical Revenue in Medical Image Exchange Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Vigilant Medical Recent Development
12.8 OneMedNet Corporation
12.8.1 OneMedNet Corporation Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Medical Image Exchange Systems Introduction
12.8.4 OneMedNet Corporation Revenue in Medical Image Exchange Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 OneMedNet Corporation Recent Development
12.9 DOBCO Medical Systems
12.9.1 DOBCO Medical Systems Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Medical Image Exchange Systems Introduction
12.9.4 DOBCO Medical Systems Revenue in Medical Image Exchange Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 DOBCO Medical Systems Recent Development
Continued…..
