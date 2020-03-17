Microfluidic Market Report 2017:2025 – Industry Growth Forecasts by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application

Microfluidic Market Overview:

The Microfluidic Market Report released and promoted by CMI draw out historical, existing, and forecast valuation of the Microfluidic industry till 2025.

Market Dynamics:

Major factors influencing growth of the microfluidic market is rising demand for point-of-care (POC) testing and advancements in microfluidic technology to reduce cost of sample analysis and enabling higher efficiency. Moreover, increasing demand for home healthcare to address growing prevalence of diabetes is supporting to growth of the microfluidic market. For instance, in 2017 researchers at the Ewha Womens University developed an endocrine system on chip, based on microfluidic perfused 3D cell-culture chip which detect the drugs for the treatment of diabetes by measuring insulin release over time. According to the statistics published by International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the global prevalence of diabetes is around 424.9 million in 2017, which is expected to increase to 628.6 million in 2045. In addition, increasing innovation in microfluidics technology is further expected to bolster growth of the market. Researchers at the Brigham Young University, in April 2017, developed first 3D-print viable microfluidic device which has size less than 100 micrometers and employed to use in molecular biology, proteomics and cell biology diagnostic technologies.

The Market structure covers the value chain, player categories, product ranges, key players' presence across products and end user segments of the market.

The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market situation, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Top merchant analysis is one of the key component and is exceptionally helpful for each player to comprehend focused scene in the market. Major key companies present in Microfluidic market report are:Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Qiagen N.V., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Fluidigm Corporation, Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Micronit Microfluidic BV

Market Event Factors Analysis:

Market driver:

• Increasing market invasion of new technologies

Market challenge:

• Stringent regulatory challenges in Microfluidic applications

Market trend:

• Rising demand for Microfluidic in the market

