Military Virtual Training Market Technological Advancement, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2025 | Cubic Corporation, Rheinmetall Defence, Raytheon, Rockwell Collins

The use of virtual reality in simulation has just begun and it can expect much more of this in the military field.We forecast that the AGAR of virtual reality for Military will be 37% in the 2016E-2021F and the market size will be 944 million USD in 2021.

In 2018, the global Military Virtual Training market size was 9930 million US$ and it is expected to reach 10800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 1.0% during 2019-2025. The research centers on things applicable to Military Virtual Training industry participants like fabricating progress technology and product description, material supply, and also nurtured business plans.

L-3 Link Simulation and Training, Boeing, CAE Inc, FlightSafety International, Thales, Lockheed Martin, Cubic Corporation, Rheinmetall Defence, Raytheon, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Virtual Reality Media

Traditional Military Virtual Training

Virtual Reality Based Military Training

Flight Simulation

Battlefield Simulation

Medic Training (battlefield)

Vehicle Simulation

Virtual Boot Camp

North America Asia-Pacific Europe Central & South America Middle East & Africa

