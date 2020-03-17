Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Technological Advancement, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2025 | Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation , Microsoft Corporation , Kony

Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market report covers the segmentation arena, market secrets and regional retreats, size, share, growth analysis, trends and plans of the industry.



Mobile backend as a service (MBaaS), also known as “backend as a service” (BaaS), is a model for providing web app and mobile app developers with a way to link their applications to backend cloud storage and APIs exposed by back end applications while also providing features such as user management, push notifications, and integration with social networking services. These services are provided via the use of custom software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs).

North America was the largest market with a market share of 46.75% in 2012 and 43.26% in 2016 with a CAGR of 97%. China ranked the second place with the market share of 19.87% in 2016.

Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 7.15% market share of the Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) revenue market in 2016, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America.

The Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market has been increased in accordance with the economy and technology development. With the fierce competition of the market, the manufacturers are had better make sure that their services with high performance and quality. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their R&D and services to get a bigger market share.

In 2018, the global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market size was 7160 million US$ and it is expected to reach 124800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 42.9% during 2019-2025. The research centers on things applicable to Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) industry participants like fabricating progress technology and product description, material supply, and also nurtured business plans.

Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation , Microsoft Corporation , Kony, Kinvey, Anypresence , Appcelerator, Built.Io, KII Corporation, Cloudmine, Parse, Feedhenry

Android

iOS

Others

Data and Application Integration

Identity and Access Management

Usage Analytics

Support and Maintenance Service

Others

North America Asia-Pacific Europe Central & South America Middle East & Africa

Key Market Dynamics: The Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market research report offers a precise forecast, current market trends, market share, development patterns, and research methods.

Important Development Prospects: The Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) report concentrates on lots of the vital growth potential, along with brand new product launches, R&D, arrangements, partnerships, and also the growth of the vital players operating inside the current market, each concerning regional and worldwide scale.

Major Market Highlights: Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market report introduces a whole analysis of their industry development factors and their hottest trends, together with relevant market sections of industry.

Potential Clients: Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) industry report offers essential advice for subscribers, service providers, vendors, manufacturers, stakeholders, and also people are interested in simplifying the market.

