Mononucleosis also known as mono or kissing disease is an infectious illness caused by Epstein-Barr virus. This virus is generally spread through saliva hence, commonly called as kissing disease. It can also be spread through other ways such as sharing drinks or utensils.

Epstein-Barr virus also known as human herpesvirus 4 is the causative agent of mono/ kissing disease. Epstein–Barr virus is the most common type of virus in humans and is one of eight known human herpes virus types in the herpes family. According to the data published by Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in 2018, Epstein–Barr virus infects about 9 out of 10 people globally at some point in their lives

Mono Vaccines (Epstein – Barr virus) Market Drivers

Increasing research and development activities by various universities and companies for development of novel Mono Vaccines or Epstein – Barr virus vaccines is expected to fuel global mono vaccines (Epstein – Barr Virus) market growth in the near future. For instance, in April 2018, Researchers from Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington developed a human antibody in laboratory tests that blocks infection by mono Epstein-Barr virus, or EBV.

Since 2017, University of Kansas School of Engineering and School of Pharmacy is studying genetics of human immune responses to produce a potent vaccine for Mono, Epstein – Barr virus, or EBV. Such increasing research activities by various organizations for development of novel vaccines for EBV will lead to the global mono vaccines (Epstein – Barr virus) market growth.

Furthermore, funding raised by various organizations to support the development of novel EBV vaccine is also expected to create a lucrative environment for mono vaccines (Epstein – Barr virus) market growth in the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, University of Kansas School of Engineering and School of Pharmacy received US$ 1.8 million, five-year grant form National Institutes of Health for conducting research to develop an effective vaccines for EBV.

High prevalence of Epstein – Barr virus is expected to increase demand for its vaccines and this is expected to drive the mono vaccines (Epstein – Barr virus) market growth in the near future. For instance, according to data published by National Center for Biotechnology Information in 2015, Epstein–Barr virus is the most common type of virus and globally, over 95% of adults are infected with EBV. According to the same source, it was estimated that in Africa around 50% of the children are infected before 1 year of age.

Mono Vaccines (Epstein – Barr virus) Market Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in global mono vaccines (Epstein – Barr virus) market over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing research and development activities by various organizations present in the region. For instance, in 2015, researchers from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, with other partners developed a nanoparticle-based vaccine against EBV. This novel vaccine can produce powerful neutralizing antibodies in vaccinated mice and non-human primates.

Asia Pacific mono vaccines (Epstein – Barr virus) market is expected to exhibit a good growth in the near future, owing to increasing prevalence of Epstein – Barr virus in the region. For instance, according to data published by Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, in 2018, Epstein – Barr virus is one of the most common virus and caused most cancer cases and cancer deaths in southern China and Southeast Asia. It caused around 10% of gastric cancers and about 100% of nasopharyngeal carcinomas in the region.

Mono Vaccines (Epstein – Barr virus) Market Key Players

Key players operating in global Mono Vaccines (Epstein – Barr virus) market include, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Henogen SA, and others.

