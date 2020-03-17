Movie Merchandise Market 2018 Latest Trend, Applications & 2024 Industry Growth Analysis Report

Analytical Research Cognizance: Statistical Analysis for “Movie Merchandise Market” Report capacity, production, production value, cost/ profit, supply/ demand and import/ export. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

According to this study, over the next five years the Movie Merchandise market will register a 2.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 31600 million by 2024, from US$ 26700 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Movie Merchandise business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report studies the Movie Merchandise market. Movie merchandise includes licensed merchandise with characters and properties from feature films. The merchandise industry involves merchandise manufacturers buying licenses from film or TV production houses.

Movie Merchandise is mainly consumed by normal consumer. That is Men, Women and Youth, Other. And Youth is the largest consumer groups which take up about 48.32% of the global total in 2016.

USA is the largest consumption regions of Movie Merchandise in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 50.86% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 25.17%, and China is followed with the share about 6.37%.

Sony Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros, Huayi Brothers, Enlight Media, Lionsgate Films, NBC Universal, Nickelodeon, TOEI COMPANY, Alpha Group, The Walt Disney Company, Twentieth Century Fox and Toho Company are the key copyright owner in the global Movie Merchandise market. Top 5 took up about 66.85% of the global market in 2016.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Movie Merchandise market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Movie Merchandise value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Apparel

Home decor

Toys

Accessories

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Men

Women

Youth

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sony Pictures

Paramount Pictures

Warner Bros

Huayi Brothers

Enlight Media

Lionsgate Films

NBC Universal

Nickelodeon

TOEI COMPANY

Alpha Group

The Walt Disney Company

Twentieth Century Fox

Toho Company

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Movie Merchandise consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Movie Merchandise market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Movie Merchandise manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Movie Merchandise with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Movie Merchandise submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Movie Merchandise by Players

Chapter Four: Movie Merchandise by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Movie Merchandise Market Forecast

