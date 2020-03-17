Next Generation Sequencing Market Growth and Technology Advancement: DNAnexus, DNASTAR, Eagle Genomics, Edge Biosystems

Next generation sequencing (NGS) technology is used to sequence millions of small fragments of DNA simultaneously. The technology is similar to capillary electrophoresis where the bases of small fragments of DNA are sequentially identified from signals emitted, and each fragment is resynthesized from a DNA template strand.

The major difference is that NGS process is extended across millions of reactions in a massively parallel fashion, rather than restricted to a single or a few DNA fragments. This technology enables rapid sequencing of large stretches of DNA base pairs spanning entire genomes with highly sophisticated instruments capable of producing hundreds of gigabytes of data in a single sequencing run.

Product Type Coverage:

Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing

Product Application Coverage:

Whole-genome Sequencing, Exome Sequencing, Targeted Resequencing, De Novo Sequencing, RNA Sequencing, ChIP Sequencing, Methyl Sequencing, Others

