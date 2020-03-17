Nighttime Pedestrian Detection System Market Analysis 2019: Top Industry Players are Autoliv Inc., Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA

Global Nighttime Pedestrian Detection System Market: Overview

The global nighttime pedestrian detection system market is prophesied to increase growth with support gained from the escalating adoption of automotive collision avoidance system (ACAS). Automobile manufacturers encouraged to integrate safety technologies as a result of the implementation of stringent regulations could help players to cement their standing in the market. Another factor that could help with growth is the execution of new car assessment programs (NCAPs). At the 2018 New York Auto Show, the Lexus UX mini crossover made its debut with standard versions of nighttime pedestrian detection system in its UX 200 and UX 250h editions.

The global nighttime pedestrian detection system market is expected to see a classification according to vehicle type and sensing technology. Commercial and passenger vehicles could be among primary segments of the market by vehicle type.

The report presented herewith is a comprehensive evaluation of the global nighttime pedestrian detection system market with special focus on market dynamics including market drivers, restraints, and trends and opportunities. It also provides regional and other segmentation study of the market based on accurate facts and figures.

Global Nighttime Pedestrian Detection System Market: Trends

The world nighttime pedestrian detection system market is predicted to attain growth with the rising demand for premium vehicles and government regulations implemented for vehicle safety. Increasing concerns regarding the safety of pedestrians could also help the market to attain growth in the near future. Incidence of road accidents is expected to gain momentum with more people driving vehicles around the world. Improvement of night vision systems is anticipated to be highly focused upon with increasing research and development activities in the automobile industry.

Development of advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) is projected to augur well for the rise of the world nighttime pedestrian detection system market. However, market growth could be hampered with the expensiveness of nighttime pedestrian detection system. Nonetheless, new opportunities are forecasted to show face as the number of autonomous cars increases and leading ADAS providers find low penetration in emerging markets.

Global Nighttime Pedestrian Detection System Market: Geography

The international nighttime pedestrian detection system market is prognosticated to witness the rise of North America as a leading region. Other regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe could tread on the heels of North America for the coming years. In order to prevent road accidents, automobile companies are using nighttime pedestrian detection systems–of these include Chrysler, Fiat, General Motors, and Ford. The swelling adoption of ADAS in Asia Pacific countries such as Korea, India, and China could also provide a fillip to the global market in the near future.

Global Nighttime Pedestrian Detection System Market: Competition

The report gives out critical information about the competitive landscape of the international nighttime pedestrian detection system market that could help players to change their strategies according to future scenarios or improve them as per current situations. Some of the prominent names of the industry are Autoliv Inc., Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, and Aptiv PLC.