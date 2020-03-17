Orphan Drugs Market Top Players Revenue and Forecasts Research

Orphan Drugs Market Overview:

The drugs which are developed for treatment of rare diseases and conditions are referred to as orphan drugs. The rare diseases such as Tourette syndrome, Huntington’s disease, muscular dystrophy, myoclonus, and ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) are some of those diseases for treatment of which adequate drugs have not been developed, and hence these diseases are treated by orphan drugs. Orphan drugs are developed by the pharmaceutical companies for public health need, and the sales generated by this drugs are very minimal when compared to normal drugs. The orphan diseases manifest in patient populations representing 6-8% of the global population. Symptoms of some orphan diseases may appear at birth or in childhood including cystic fibrosis, infantile spinal muscular atrophy, familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP), and some others.

Top merchant analysis is one of the key component and is exceptionally helpful for each player to comprehend focused scene in the market. Major key companies present in Orphan Drugs market report are: Acorda Therapeutics, Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amgen, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Baxter international, Bayer healthcare pharmaceuticals, Biomarin Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson and Johnson and many others.

Market driver:

• Increasing market invasion of new technologies

Market challenge:

• Stringent regulatory challenges in Orphan Drugs applications

Market trend:

• Rising demand for Orphan Drugs in the market

