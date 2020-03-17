Otoscope is a diagnostic device intended to examine ear canal and tympanic membrane. Otoscope provides illuminated magnification due to which internal ear structures can be efficiently examined for proper diagnosis. Otoscopes are generally used by audiologists, ENT specialists, and others. Otoscopes consist of components such as lens system, illumination system (light source), power source, handle, and other components. Different types of otoscopes such as wall-mounted or stationary otoscope, portable otoscope, and otoscopes with digital connectivity are present in the market.

Stationary otoscopes features handles that can be attached to wall or can be kept on desktop, whereas portable otoscopes are movable and can be kept in pocket. Both stationary and portable otoscope operate on power sources such as batteries and electricity. Otoscopes come with digital (PC, laptop) connectivity, which is either wired connectivity or wireless connectivity (Wi-Fi connectivity). Moreover, portable otoscopes with in-built video screen are available in the global otoscope market.

Price of the otoscope varies based on the technology and functions provided by the same. Otoscopes can range from US$ hundred to US$ thousand depending on the type and technology employed. Commercially available otoscopes include MacroView Otoscope, video otoscope OX1, iO1 OTO, and Delfino.

Otoscope Market Drivers

Technological advancement in otoscopes is the major driver supporting growth of the global otoscope market. Manufacturers such as Welch Allyn, Dino-Lite, and Inventis offer technologically advanced otoscopes in the global otoscope market. For instance, Delfino offered by Inventis is a wireless video telescope in which high quality clear images of the ear canal can be captured and stored. Moreover, iO1 OTO offered by SyncVision Technology Corporation is a digital portable otoscope with an in-built LCD screen. Crystal clear images of the ear canal can be viewed on the LCD screen immediately by the physicians. These technological advancements are expected to boost the global otoscope market growth over the forecast period.

Product launches are expected to support global otoscope market growth over the forecast period. Along with improvements in conventional lens otoscopes, manufacturers have introduced technologically advanced wireless and wired digital otoscopes. Portable digital otoscopes and otoscopes with mobile connectivity have also been made available by the manufacturers. For instance, hearX Group Pvt. Ltd. launched a smartphone otoscope in 2017. This otoscope uses a magnification otoscope pen, which is connected to a smartphone with hearScope application installed. Moreover, Riester launched EliteVue fibre optic macro otoscope in 2017, and CellScope, Inc. launched smart-phone enabled otoscope in 2013.

Similar to microscopes, otoscopes is a necessary tool in the healthcare setting, as it serves a basic function of ear diagnosis and is used by ENT specialists regularly. Adoption of otoscopes is expected to increase, owing to rising prevalence of various hearing diseases. According to World Health Organization (WHO), March 2018, around 466 million people worldwide have hearing disability out of which 34 million are children, Moreover, WHO states that by 2050, over 900 million people are expected to have hearing disability, March 2018. These factors are expected to boost the global otoscope market over the forecast period.

However, lack of awareness in emerging economies such as Asia Pacific and Africa regarding latest technologies in otoscopes such as portability and connectivity is expected to restrain the global otoscope market growth over the forecast period.

Otoscope Market Regional Insights

Among region, North America and Europe are expected to witness significant growth in the otoscope market over the forecast period. North America has the presence of leading manufacturers who are engaged in launch of technologically advanced products. The U.S. is one of the leading producers of otoscope devices, followed by Europe. Otoscopes are exported from these regions to other regions such as Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Moreover, competition to global manufacturers from local players in India and China is expected to negatively impact growth of the global otoscope market over the forecast period.

Otoscope Market key Players

Key players operating in the otoscope market include Welch Allyn, Inc., Orlvision GmbH, SyncVision Technology Corporation, Spengler SA, Olympus Corporation, Inventis SRL, Rudolf Riester GmbH, Heine Optotechnik, Luxamed GmbH & Co. KG, Dino-Lite, 3M, and CellScope, Inc.

