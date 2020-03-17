Outage Management System Market Technology Progress and Analysis 2019 to 2025

A computer system or an outage management system is used by operators of electric distribution systems to assist in restoration of power. It provides the capability to efficiently identify and resolve outages and to generate and report valuable historical information. Reduced outage durations due to faster restoration based upon outage location predictions increase the demand of outage management systems. Increased spending in smart grid developments, is fuelling the growth of the market. However, growing complexity outage management system may hamper the growth of global outage management system market.

The Global Outage Management System Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 493.7 Million in 2016 to USD 1,148.6 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 18.4%.

Top Leading Companies are: ABB,General Electric,Oracle Corporation,Schneider Electric SA,Siemens,CGI Group,Advanced Control Systems,Futura Systems,Intergraph,Milsoft Utility Solutions,Survalent Technology,Alstom,C3 Energy,IBM,SAP,Silver Spring Networks,Arizona Public Service,Duke Energy,Oncor

Contents of the 15 Chapters for This Outage Management System Market Study :-

Chapter 1, to describe Outage Management System Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Outage Management System, with sales, revenue, and price of Outage Management System, in 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Outage Management System, for each region, from 2015 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Outage Management System market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Outage Management System sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

The communication system segment led the outage management system market in 2015, and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing requirement for advanced outage management systems across the globe. This segment is primarily driven by the rising demand for more reliable control systems for proper monitoring and quicker restoration, and is expected to create new revenue pockets for the outage management system market during the forecast period.

With regard to the type segment, integrated OMS in the outage management system market is expected to be the largest market in 2016. Shifting interest towards advanced applications, such as Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS), is expected to facilitate the demand for integrated solutions.

In this report, the outage management system market has been analyzed with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global outage management system market, given increasing smart grid initiatives in the U.S. and requirement for advanced network control systems in the region.

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on the development environment, Market size, development trends, operation situation and future development trends of Outage Management System Market on the basis of current situation of the industry in 2019 so as to make full comprehension and judgment on the competitive situation of Outage Management System Market Carrier and assist manufacturers and investment organization to better grasp the development course of Outage Management System Market.

Outage Management System Market, by Types:

Standalone OMS

Integrated OMS

Outage Management System Market, by Applications:

Private Utility

Public Utility

