Parenteral Packaging Market 2018 Sales, Business Opportunities, Proctuion, Regional Analysis 2025

Parenteral Packaging Market Overview:

Market Dynamics:

Increase in the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and aging population around the globe is expected to favor the growth in parenteral packaging market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the AD cases worldwide was estimated to be around 47 million and it will increase around 75 million by 2030 and the number of cases is expected to triple by 2050, due to the high prevalence rate and lack of healthcare services in rural areas.

Also, increase in aging population and rise in demand for medication in the treatment of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, are the other factors leading to the increase in use of parenteral drugs in developed and emerging economies. As per the SeniorCare the U.S. aging population was estimated to be around 50,683,620 in 2016 and is expected to be around 71,453,471 by the year 2030. And according to the National Institute on Aging (NIA) population worldwide is around 8.5% and it will rise around 17% by the year 2050.

Top merchant analysis is one of the key component and is exceptionally helpful for each player to comprehend focused scene in the market. Major key companies present in Parenteral Packaging market report are: Gerresheimer AG, Schott AG, Becton, Unilife Corporation, Inc, Dickinson and Company, Ypsomed Holding AG, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., SiO2 Medical Products, Terumo Corporation, Ompi, Stevanato Group and Nipro Corporation, Berry Plastics Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, MeadWestvaco Corporation, Owens-Illinois, RPC Group, Schott Pharmaceuticals Services Inc., and Graphic Packaging Group.

Market Event Factors Analysis:

Market driver:

• Increasing market invasion of new technologies

Market challenge:

• Stringent regulatory challenges in Parenteral Packaging applications

Market trend:

• Rising demand for Parenteral Packaging in the market

