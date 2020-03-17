Pectin Market Technological Advancement, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2025 | CP Kelco, Danisco (DuPont), Cargill, Herbstreith& Fox KG

Global Pectin Market report covers the segmentation arena, market secrets and regional retreats, size, share, growth analysis, trends and plans of the industry.



The global Pectin market is valued at 1120 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1370 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Pectin market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Pectin is a structural heteropolysaccharide contained in the primary cell walls of terrestrial plants. It is produced commercially as a white to light brown powder, mainly extracted from citrus fruits, and is used in food as a gelling agent, particularly in jams and jellies. It is also used in fillings, medicines, sweets, as a stabilizer in fruit juices and milk drinks, and as a source of dietary fiber. Pectin is a food hydrocolloid that benefits from a high level of acceptance among consumers, a natural perception and is used in food globally.

CP Kelco, Danisco (DuPont), Cargill, Herbstreith& Fox KG, Yantai Andre Pectin, Silvateam, Naturex, Jinfeng Pectin, Pomona’s Universal Pectin, Ceamsa, Yuning Bio-Tec

High Methoxyl (HM) Pectin

Low Methoxyl (LMC) Pectin

Amidated low Methoxyl (LMA) Pectin

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

North America Asia-Pacific Europe Central & South America Middle East & Africa

