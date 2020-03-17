People Counting System Market | Global market research Detailed analysis 2018-2023

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced “People Counting System Market” Report to its Data. This Report will help the reader with Better Understanding and Decision Making.

People counting systems are devices that are used to count the number of people traveling a certain entrance or passage. In retail stores, they are usually deployed to calculate conversion rate and marketing effectiveness and are used in staff planning.

The people counting system market is expected to be worth USD 1533.30 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 18 % between 2016 and 2022. The growth of this market is propelled by the growing retail sector and increase in adoption rate of people counting systems, availability of economical and easy-to-install solutions, and increasing demand from transportation sector for people counting solutions. The advancements in people counting solutions such as availability of 3D people counting and the growing opportunity in emerging markets such as Latin America, Middle East and Africa would provide ample growth opportunities for the people counting system market in the coming years.

The video-based technology is expected to dominate the people counting system market during the forecast period. The video-based technology offers high accuracy during high-volume traffic, ability to detect the direction in which person or shopper is moving, remains unaffected in varying environments of light, heat, shadows, and it can easily distinguish people from objects and track continuously through a large area for an extended period of time.

According to this study, over the next five years the People Counting System market will register a 16.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1740 million by 2024, from US$ 690 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in People Counting System business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of People Counting System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the People Counting System value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

IR Beam

Thermal Imaging

Video Based

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Retail

Transportation

Banking & Finance

Hospitality

Sports & Entertainment

Government

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

RetailNext

Brickstream

ShopperTrak

DILAX Intelcom GmbH

IRIS-GmbH

Eurotech S.p.A.

InfraRed Integrated Systems

Axiomatic Technology

Hikvision

Axis Communication AB

WINNER Technology

Countwise LLC

V-Count

Xovis AG

IEE S.A.

HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global People Counting System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of People Counting System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global People Counting System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the People Counting System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of People Counting System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global People Counting System by Players

Chapter Four: People Counting System by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global People Counting System Market Forecast

