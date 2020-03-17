Pet Food Market expected to garner $92, 747 million registering a CAGR of 4.1% by 2022

The global pet food market generated revenue of $68, 109 million in 2014, and is expected to garner $92, 747 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2016 to 2022.The global pet food market is driven by factors such as rising trend of nuclear families, rapid humanization of pets, and increased awareness about pet health. In addition, increase in ownership of pets in developing nations and rise in e-commerce sales offer opportunities for the pet food market players. However, increasing concerns about pet obesity and pet food recalls by companies hamper the growth of the global pet food market.

The government of various countries have taken initiatives to promote the use of safe and healthy ingredients to improve the overall wellness of pets. For instance, the Japanese Government implemented the Law for Ensuring the Safety of Pet Food (Law No. 83 of 2008) for pet food manufacturers, importers, and wholesalers to protect the pet health and regulate the manufacturing process. Such initiatives would continue to propel the overall pet food market size.

The demand for transparency during purchasing of pet food products has increased among consumers, owing to the ongoing concerns about pet health. Therefore, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ensures that the ingredients used in pet foods are enlisted on the labels based on weight. In addition, it assesses claims on pet foods such as “maintains urinary tract health, ” “low magnesium, ” and “hairball control.”

The global pet food industry is segmented based on pet type, food type, sales channel, and geography. Based on the type of pet, the market is segmented into dogs, cats, and other pets. In 2015, the dog food segment accounted for the largest share in the global market, owing to rising trend of nuclear families and growing inclination of consumers towards dogs for companionship and security. Based on the type of food, the global pet food market is segregated into dry food, wet/canned food, treats & snacks, and others.

Based on the sales channel, the market is categorized into specialized pet shops, internet sales, hypermarkets, and others. The global pet food market is segmented based on region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American pet food market had a dominant share in the world in 2015, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the global pet food market along with the current trends, drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the potency of buyers and sellers to formulate effective strategies.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the key intermediaries involved and their respective roles at every stage of the value chain.

Key market players have been profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

The current trends have been quantitatively analyzed and estimated for the period of 2016‐2022 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Top Key Companies : Mars Petcare US Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, Big Heart Pet Brands, Nestle Purina PetCare, Diamond Pet Foods, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH, WellPet LLC, Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd., and Heristo Aktiengesellschaft. The Nutro Company, Devenish Nutrition Ltd., Tuffy’s Pet Foods, Inc., Canine Caviar Pet Foods, NUTTSABOUTPETS, Simmons Pet Food, Inc., Nisshin Petfood Inc., Spectrum Brands/United Pet Group, Mogiana Alimentos SA, and Nutriara Alimentos Ltda.

PET FOOD MARKET KEY SEGMENTATION

By Pet Type

Dogs

Cats

Others

By Food Type

Dry Food

Wet/Canned Food

Treats/Snacks

Others (Veterinary Diet, Organic, and Nutritional Food)

By Sales Channel

Specialized Pet Shops

Internet Sales

Hypermarkets

Others (Grocery Stores, Non-grocery Stores)

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

