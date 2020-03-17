Pet Health Products Market Size and Share to See Modest Growth Through 2026

Pet Health Products Market Overview:

The Pet Health Products Market Report released and promoted by CMI draw out historical, existing, and forecast valuation of the Pet Health Products industry till 2026.

Market Dynamics:

A pet or companion animal is an animal kept primarily for one’s company, protection, or entertainment. Popular pets are regularly noted for their attractive appearances and their loyal or playful personalities. While dogs and cats are the most preferred pet animals, people also keep house rabbits, fancy rats, guinea pigs, parrots, chickens, and aquatic pets. The trend of pet adoption and keeping is gaining rapid traction across the globe. The acceptance of western culture and changing lifestyles in emerging economies such as India and China, has increased the adoption of pet animals, which in turn is supporting the growth of the pet health products market. Pet ownership is largely considered to be status symbols in emerging economies. Cats and dogs are usually adopted by the populace for psychological and therapeutic benefits. Pets influence social, emotional, and cognitive development in children, promotes dynamic lifestyle, and have even been able to detect presence of certain cancers. As per stats released by American Veterinary Medical Foundation (AVMF), there were 43,346,000 pet dogs and 36,117,000 pet cats in the U.S. in 2012, with mean veterinary spending on these pegged at US$ 378 and US$ 191 respectively per year. This argues favorably for growth of the pet health care products market.

Top merchant analysis is one of the key component and is exceptionally helpful for each player to comprehend focused scene in the market. Major key companies present in Pet Health Products market report are: Abbott Laboratories, Central Garden & Pet Company, Bayer AG, Embrace Pet Insurance Agency LLC, IDEXX Laboratories Incorporated, Nestlé, Beefeaters Holding Company Incorporated, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Merck & Company Incorporated, Novartis AG, Pfizer Incorporated, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, ADER Enterprises Incorporated, Heska Corporation, Sanofi, , Virbac SA, Sergeant’s Pet Care Products Incorporated, Trupanion, Spectrum Brands Holdings Incorporated, Procter & Gamble Company, Hartville Group Incorporated, PBI/Gordon Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, VCA Antech Incorporated, PetAg Incorporated, Veterinary Pet Insurance Company, and Pethealth Incorporated.

Market Event Factors Analysis:

Market driver:

• Increasing market invasion of new technologies

Market challenge:

• Stringent regulatory challenges in Pet Health Products applications

Market trend:

• Rising demand for Pet Health Products in the market

