Professional Survey of GLOBAL LOGISTICS SERVICES (3PL & 4PL) MARKET 2019 AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report researches the worldwide Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The 3PLs of today can provide a much broader range of services than they used to. It used to be that their primary focus was on warehousing and shipping, so if you sent them your product they would store it and ship it for you. Now, 3PLs can handle almost your entire business. This includes not only the complete supply chain cycle, but also such functions as customer service, order management, sales support, ecommerce and IT integration. In fact, there are very few aspects of your business that a 3PL cant take care of for you and in many cases, they have technology and resources that you may not, so you get the benefit of top-tier tech without the investment.

A 4PL is an independent, singularly accountable, non-asset based integrator of clients supply and demand chains. The 4PLs role is to implement and manage a value creating business solution through control of time and place utilities and influence on form and possession utilities within the client organization. Performance and success of the 4PLs intervention is measured as a function of value creation within the client organization.

Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market size will increase to 910 Million US$ by 2025, from 790 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL).

The logistics market is large, fragmented and populated by a wide range of differing companies. There are multinational companies offering a comprehensive range of logistics services leading the industry, down to smaller national freight forwarders, offering simple logistics services. The market has been driven by consolidation over the last 20 years, with customers seeking fewer, larger providers that are able to manage complex supply chains on a global basis.

Market growth has been driven by both increased economic activity and the continued trend in outsourcing of logistics activities to third-parties, both new outsourcers and companies outsourcing more activities to third-parties. The largest region in terms of outsourced logistics market size is Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, with the Asia Pacific region having experienced faster growth in logistics market value than other regions. Outsourcing penetration is highest in Europe, but levels are increasing quickly in Asia Pacific. Key Trends The trend of outsourcing business processes and supply chain activities continues to be a driver of logistics company revenues and hence market growth. The growth of e-commerce is also creating an environment where supply chains are adapting to new models. Ecommerce is driving further logistics outsourcing to third-party supply chain specialists.

Dedicated e-commerce warehousing and distribution contracts are increasingly being awarded to logistics providers. A key trend in the global logistics industry is the provision of value-added services and bespoke solutions. Logistics providers are increasing their focus on specific industry sectors such as high-technology, automotive and pharmaceuticals, and offering additional value-added services that make their services more relevant for client needs. New technologies are finding their way into logistics services in order to improve productivity and enhance service. New logistics technologies being developed include vehicle management software, self-driving vehicles, robotics, internet of things applications and augmented reality. The largest logistics providers are characterized by differing service lines, asset ownership models, geographical scope and types of customers they serve.

The top three groups are all based in Europe: DHL is the largest provider globally, followed by Kuehne & Nagel and DB Schenker Logistics. All three have grown slower than the market in recent years as they have consolidated the major acquisitions made in the past. Most, but not all, of the leading logistics providers operate on a global scale, covering more than one continent. Some have a signific presence in all regions (ie Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific and Middle East / Africa). There has been significant mergers and acquisitions activity in the global logistics industry.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) in global market.

– The following manufacturers are covered in this report:



DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

Kuehne + Nagel

DB Schenker Logistics

Nippon Express

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

DSV

Sinotrans

CEVA Logistics

Expeditors International of Washington

Dachser

Panalpina

GEODIS

Toll Holdings

J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)

Hitachi Transport System

XPO Logistics

GEFCO

Yusen Logistics

Agility

– Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Breakdown Data by Type



Transportation

Warehousing

Value-added Services

Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL

Other



– Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Breakdown Data by Application



Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Industrial

Elements

Food, Groceries

Automotive

Technological

Retailing

Other

– Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Production Breakdown Data by Region



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

– Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) :



History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

