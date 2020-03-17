Pullulan Market Analysis By SWOT, Investment, Future Growth And Major Key Players 2019 To 2025

Global Pullulan Market report covers the segmentation arena, market secrets and regional retreats, size, share, growth analysis, trends and plans of the industry.



Global Pullulan market size will increase to 140 Million US$ by 2025, from 120 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Pullulan. Pharmaceuticals industry accounted for the largest market with about 40.74% of the global consumption for pullulan in 2015. With over 36.24% share of in the pullulan market, food was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.47%, in terms of consumption, during the forecast period. Japan is the biggest consumption region with the consumption of 667 MT in 2015. China is the second biggest consumption market with share of 20.65% in 2015. The USA consumption volume market share is 20.16% in 2015. The global potential demand of pullulan is far larger than of global production.

Pullulan is produced by fermentation from aureobasidium pullulans. Similarly dextran, xanthan gum, it is an extracellular water-soluble viscous polysaccharide. It is a special kind of microbial polysaccharides discovered by the R. Bauer in 1938. The polysaccharide is made of α-1, 4-glycoside bond connected maltotriose repeating units and was formed linear polysaccharide by α-1, 6-glycosidic bond polymerization. Molecular weight is from 20,000 to 2,000,000, polymerization degree is from 100 to 5,000. (General merchandise molecular weight is around 200,000. About 480 maltotriose made composition).

Hayashibara, KOPL, Meihua Group, Freda, Kangnaxin, Hierand Biotech, Henbo Bio-technology, Jinmei Biotechnology,

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Other

North America Asia-Pacific Europe Central & South America Middle East & Africa

Key Market Dynamics: The Pullulan market research report offers a precise forecast, current market trends, market share, development patterns, and research methods.

Important Development Prospects: The Pullulan report concentrates on lots of the vital growth potential, along with brand new product launches, R&D, arrangements, partnerships, and also the growth of the vital players operating inside the current market, each concerning regional and worldwide scale.

Major Market Highlights: Global Pullulan market report introduces a whole analysis of their industry development factors and their hottest trends, together with relevant market sections of industry.

Potential Clients: Pullulan industry report offers essential advice for subscribers, service providers, vendors, manufacturers, stakeholders, and also people are interested in simplifying the market.

