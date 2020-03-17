QUALITY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (QMS) SOFTWARE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2025
A quality management system (QMS) is a collection of business processes focused on consistently meeting customer requirements and enhancing their satisfaction.
In 2018, the global Quality Management System (QMS) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Quality Management System (QMS) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Quality Management System (QMS) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IQS, Inc
MasterControl
EtQ
Intelex Technologies
Pilgrim Quality Solutions
MetricStream
Sparta Systems
SAP
Arena Solutions
Autodesk
Oracle
Aras
AssurX
Plex Systems
IQMS
Unipoint Software
Ideagen
Dassault Systemes
Siemens
Micro Focus
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
IT & Telecom
Manufacturing
Healthcare and Life Science
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Quality Management System (QMS) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-premise
1.4.3 Cloud-based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Quality Management System (QMS) Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 IT & Telecom
1.5.3 Manufacturing
1.5.4 Healthcare and Life Science
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Quality Management System (QMS) Software Market Size
2.2 Quality Management System (QMS) Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Quality Management System (QMS) Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Quality Management System (QMS) Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
