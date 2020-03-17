Rugged Expansion Foreseen by Packaging Coatings Market By Key Players: Akzo Nobel N.V., ARKEMA GROUP, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, BASF SE, Mantrose-Haeuser Co.

Packaging may be defined as an economical means of providing presentation, protection, identification, containment, convenience, and compliance for a product during storage, transportation, display, and usage. Packaging coatings are considered as special materials meant for protection and embellishment of packaging associated with beverages, food, aerosol & paint cans, and metal closures.

The Packaging Coatings Market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, and product type and distribution channels.

By Market Players: Akzo Nobel N.V., ARKEMA GROUP, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, BASF SE, Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., Sun Coating Company, The Dow Chemical Company, The Valspar Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Allnex Belgium SA/NV, FlintGroup.

The report firstly introduced the Packaging Coatings basics: Definitions, segment classifications, outlook and market overview, product specifications, manufacturing processes, company profile analysis, cost structures, raw materials and so on. Moreover, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America have been studied in depth to gain better market penetration and assure exact analysis. Top manufacturers have been given prime importance to make sure their strategies are understood and their position in this particular market can be elucidated.

This study provides an evaluation of aspects that are expected to impact growth of market in an undesired or constructive method. The Packaging Coatings market has been consistently examined with respect to the corresponding market segments. Each year within the mentioned forecast period is concisely considered in terms of produce and worth in the regional as well as the global markets respectively.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global Packaging Coatings market.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tool & Model

CHAPTER 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVES

CHAPTER 3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.3. Threat of Substitution

3.3.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Usage of packaging coatings in developing market

3.4.1.2. Rise in demand for flexible packaging

3.4.1.3. Fast growth of E-commerce industry

3.4.1.4. Impact analysis

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Strict regulations

3.4.2.2. VOC emission limitation

3.4.2.3. Impact analysis

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Sustainable eco-friendly coatings

3.4.3.2. Food grade coatings

3.4.3.3. Impact analysis

3.5. PATENT ANALYSIS

3.6. TOP PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

CHAPTER 4. GLOBAL PACKAGING COATINGS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. INTRODUCTION

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. EPOXY THERMOSET

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.3. URETHANE

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.4. UV-CURABLE

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.5. BPA FREE

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.6. SOFT TOUCH UV-CURABLE & URETHANE

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast

