Shotcrete Accelerator Market Comprehensive In-Depth Study with Top Key Players: SIKA AG, BASF SE, Normet, MAPEI Corporation, The Euclid Chemical Company

Shotcrete Accelerators are considered to be the high performing and fast-hardening products that can be used for dry as well as wet spraying processes. Wet spraying is widely used in mining and tunneling. It delivers a distinctive reduction in the rebound and enables overhead spraying. These are categorized into two types; silicates and aluminum salts. Earlier silicates were used but they showed lower performance as compared to aluminum-based products as it doesn’t permit thick layers to get assembled. It is considered to be non-corrosive, non-caustic along with long-term strength and quick setting. Shotcrete accelerators are utilized during rock and slope stabilization, face supporting during advancing mines and tunnels and for lining shotcrete. One of the factors that will lead to growth of this market is the rising development in the field of construction in different regions. For instance, according to the estimation of U.S. Census Bureau, in January, 2017, total construction value was USD 1.18 trillion, which is an increase of 3.1% (USD 35.4 billion) as compared to last year. According to United States Census Bureau, in April, 2018, construction expenditure was estimated to be USD 1,310.4 billion, which means an increase of 1.8% (USD 1,286.8 billion) from March,2018. Thus, this shows that increase in construction and repair will definitely drive the market in future.
Key Market Competitors:
The key players operating in the global shotcrete accelerator market are –
SIKA AG
BASF SE
Normet
MAPEI Corporation
The Euclid Chemical Company
The other players in the market are Denka Company Limited, Basalite Concrete Products LLC, CHRYSO SAS, CICO Group, Fosroc, Inc., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., ATEK FINE CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Shotcrete Technologies Inc., MUHU (China) Construction Materials Co., Ltd., Denka Company Limited, Gemite Group, SILKROAD GROUP, MULTICRETE SYSTEMS INC, Target Products Ltd., IQE PLC, Si Powders Australia, Hardman Chemicals Pty. Ltd., Polygon Chemicals Private Limited, CORMIX INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, DRACO Italiana SpA , Applied Concrete Solutions, Hardman Chemicals Pty. Ltd., MC- Bauchemie, Basalite Concrete Products LLC and many more.
The Global Shotcrete Accelerator Market is expected to reach USD 1,293.8 million by 2025, from USD 743.52 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing need of construction repairs
- Growing development and urbanization
- Increasing mining activities globally
Market Restraint:
- Health hazard as well as dusting problems related to alkali accelerators
- Misuse of asset in the construction industry
Table of Contents:
Part 01: Introduction
Part 02: Market Segmentation
Part 03: Market Overview
Part 04: Executive Summary
Part 05: Premium Insights
Part 06: Global, By Component
Part 07: Product Type
Part 08: Delivery
Part 09: Industry Type
Part 10: Geography
Part 11: Company Landscape
Part 12: Company Profiles
Part 13: Related Reports
Segmentation:
By Type
- Alkaline Aluminate
- Alkaline Silicate
- Alkali-Free
By Process
- Wet Mix
- Dry Mix
By Grade
- Liquid
- Powdered
By Application
- Tunneling
- Water Retaining Structures
- Mining
- Construction Repair Works
- Protective Coatings
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The global shotcrete accelerator market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of acetaldehyde market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Insights in the Report:
- Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025
- Market trends impacting the growth of the shotcrete accelerator market
- Analyze and forecast the shotcrete accelerator market on the basis of type, process, grade, and application
- Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, process, grade, and application
- Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.
