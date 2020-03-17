Simulation and Test Data Management Market to Observe Strong Development at 12.5% CAGR by 2026

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global simulation and test data management market in its latest report titled, “Simulation and Test Data Management Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. The global simulation and test data management market is likely to grow from US$ 148 Mn in 2016 to US$ 480.6 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.5% in terms of revenue during the assessment period (2016-2026). In this report, the global simulation and test data management market is tracked in terms of value, and is calibrated to obtain the market revenue estimates.

Segmentation highlights

To understand and assess the demand and opportunities in this market, the report is categorically split into three major sections, namely market analysis – by component, by vertical, and by region.

The section – market analysis, by component, comprehensively analyses the market on the basis of component and presents an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of value for 2016-2026. In 2015, software component segment dominated the global simulation and test data management market, followed by services component segment.

Moreover, in terms of revenue, software component is likely to register the fastest CAGR of 12.5% over the assessment period, trailed by services component segment.

Software component segment has been further segmented on the basis of deployment- hosted and on premise, where on premise sub-segment dominated the global simulation and test data management market, followed by hosted sub-segment of software segment.

Moreover, in terms of revenue, hosted sub-segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period in the global simulation and test data management market.

The section – market analysis by verticals, analyses the global simulation and test data management market on the basis of verticals and the data is provided in terms of value for 2016-2026. The aerospace and defence segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 13.7% in terms of value during the assessment period.

In terms of market share, automotive vertical segment accounted for a major percentage of the revenue share of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to dominate the global simulation and test data management market throughout the esitmate period, followed by aerospace and defence and consumer goods & retail vertical segment.

Regional projections

The section – market analysis by region, includes an in-depth country level analysis of all global regions namely North America, Latin America, APEJ, Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe and Middle East & Africa by component, vertical and countries; and provides market data in terms of value for 2016-2026. In 2015, market in North America region dominated the global simulation and test data management market, followed by Western European region. The simulation and test data management market in APEJ market is expected to register the highest CAGR over the assessment period, shadowed by North America and Western Europe respectively.

Vendor insights

Key market players that are included in this report on the global simulation and test data market are ESI Group, IBM Corporation, Siemens PLM, ANSYS Software Pvt. Ltd., Informatica, Dassault Systèmes, AVL, Autodesk, Inc., and MSC Software Corporation who have significantly increased their share in the simulation and test data management market over the years.

