Smoke Alarm (Smoke Detector) Trends, Competition-Landscape, Industry Growth, Segmentation, Statistics, Opportunities and Forecast Research Report 2019-2024 Globally – Analytical Research Cognizance
According to this study, over the next five years the Smoke Alarm (Smoke Detector) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smoke Alarm (Smoke Detector) business, shared in Chapter 3.
The global market is dominated by few players like BRK Brands, Kidde, Honeywell Security, Tyco, Johnson Controls, Halma, Hochiki, Sprue Aegis, Universal Security Instruments, Siemens, Ei Electronics, Nohmi Bosai and Panasonic etc. Especially in North America and Europe, it is dominated by few players.
In China, there are lots of players manufacturing smoke alarm products, but most of smoke alarm products are low-end products, low technology content, low price and fierce competition, like Gulf Security Technology, Shanying Fire, Forsafe, D&K Group International and Shenzhen Gabel Electronics etc. The high-end market is dominated by the foreign brands.
North America and Europe are dominating the global smoke alarm market, due to the reasonably developed economy and a group of customers increasing steadily. Asia-Pacific will play a more and more important role in future, especially the rapidly growing demand from China, India and Southeast Asia countries.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smoke Alarm (Smoke Detector) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Smoke Alarm (Smoke Detector) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Photoelectric Smoke Alarms
Ionization Smoke Alarms
Combination Smoke Alarms
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Home Smoke Alarm
Public Places Smoke Alarm
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
BRK Brands
Kidde
Honeywell Security
Tyco
Johnson Controls
Halma
Hochiki
Sprue Aegis
Universal Security Instruments
Siemens
Ei Electronics
Nohmi Bosai
Panasonic
X-SENSE
Smartwares
Hekatron
Nest
Busch-jaeger
Gulf Security Technology
Nittan
Shanying Fire
Forsafe
D&K Group International
Shenzhen Gabel Electronics
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Smoke Alarm (Smoke Detector) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Smoke Alarm (Smoke Detector) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Smoke Alarm (Smoke Detector) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Smoke Alarm (Smoke Detector) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Smoke Alarm (Smoke Detector) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Smoke Alarm (Smoke Detector) by Players
Chapter Four: Smoke Alarm (Smoke Detector) by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Smoke Alarm (Smoke Detector) Market Forecast
