Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market To Significant Growth Foreseen 2018 – 2026

Sodium lauroyl isethionate (SLI) is a mild surfactant used in various personal care applications. Sodium lauroyl isethionate exhibits excellent detergency properties. It is also used as a cleansing agent in several applications such as shampoos, facial care products, body washes, and toothpastes. However, it can be harmful to the skin and can cause irritation when used in higher concentrations or quantities above the standard limits. Sodium lauroyl isethionate is formulated by using fatty acids combined with isethionic acid. Isethionic acid is derived from sodium bisulfite and aqueous solution of ethylene oxide. However, ethylene oxide is a carcinogenic substance. This may act as a restraining factor for the market.

Based on type, the global sodium lauroyl isethionate market has been segmented into chips/flakes, powders, and granules. The chips/flakes segment dominated the global SLI market in 2017. It is likely to remain highly attractive during the forecast period also. This can be largely attributed to the rise in demand for flakes type of sodium lauroyl isethionate for use in applications such as personal care products. The granules segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This is due to lower prices of granule-type sodium lauroyl isethionate and higher demand for its use in hair care products.

In terms of application, the global sodium lauroyl isethionate market has been classified into hair care, skin care, and others. The hair care segment has been sub-segmented into shampoos, conditioners, and hair styling products. Similarly, the skin care segment has been sub-divided into bubble baths, soap bars, and others. Skin care is the leading segment of the global sodium lauroyl isethionate market. In skin care products, SLI is used to impart texture, detergency, and wetting properties to the product. The soap bars sub-segment dominated the skin care segment of the market for SLI in 2017. The others segment includes oral care products such as mouth washes, toothpastes, and baby care products (such as baby shampoos, creams, and soaps). The hair care segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to high demand for hair care products across the globe. Changing lifestyle and rising usage of high-quality personal care products are major factors propelling the demand for hair styling products and luxury hair beautifying products worldwide. This, in turn, is fueling the hair care segment of the global sodium lauroyl isethionate market. Market share of the hair care segment is estimated to increase by the end of the forecast period.

Based on region, the global sodium lauroyl isethionate market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominated the global sodium lauroyl isethionate market, holding 33.1% of the market share in 2017. The market in the region is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period, due to growth of the personal care sector in the region. Asia Pacific is projected to be a rapidly expanding market for sodium lauroyl isethionate during the forecast period. Market share of the region is estimated to increase by the end of the forecast period. The market in the region is fuelled by changing lifestyle and growth of the personal care industry in Asia Pacific.

The report analyzes and forecasts the sodium lauroyl isethionate market at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast in terms of volume (tons) and revenue (US$ Thousand) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global sodium lauroyl isethionate market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for sodium lauroyl isethionate during the forecast period. The report also highlights growth opportunities for the sodium lauroyl isethionate market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global sodium lauroyl isethionate market. The Porter’s five forces model for the sodium lauroyl isethionate market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global sodium lauroyl isethionate market by segmenting it in terms of type, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and future demand for sodium lauroyl isethionate in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers segmentation based on individual type and application segments of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global sodium lauroyl isethionate market. Key players profiled in the report are Innospec Performance Chemicals, Henan Surface Chemical Industry Co Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants, Taiwan NJC CORPORATION, JEEN International Corporation, JILIN AEGIS CHEMICAL CO., LTD, KIYU New Material Co., Ltd., BASF SE, and McKinely Resources, Inc. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global sodium lauroyl isethionate market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global sodium lauroyl isethionate market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market numbers have been estimated for type, application, and regional segments. The market size and forecast for each type, application, and regional segment has been provided for the global and regional markets.

The global sodium lauroyl isethionate market has been segmented as follows:

Global Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market, by Type

Chips/Flakes

Powders

Granules

Global Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market, by Application

Hair Care Shampoos Conditioners Hair Styling Products

Skin Care Bubble Baths Soap Bars Others

Others

Global Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 in order to identify growth opportunities and market developments

It provides analysis of various types of sodium lauroyl isethionate and applications wherein sodium lauroyl isethionate is used

It identifies key factors responsible for driving the sodium lauroyl isethionate market to build a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the sodium lauroyl isethionate market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global sodium lauroyl isethionate market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

Porters’ five forces analysis has been provided to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers operating in the market

