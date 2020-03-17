Uterine fibroid is the benign tumor of the woman’s uterus formed of smooth muscle that are found on the wall of the uterus i.e within the wall of uterine wall or can attach to the uterine wall. Uterine fibroid grow as a single tumor or in clusters and these uterine fibroid can lead to pelvic pain, excessive menstrual bleeding, and frequent urination. Uterine fibroids majorly develop in 50% of women, which have led to increased rate of hysterectomy i.e. removal of the uterus.

Uterine fibroid is developed in women that often have a family history of fibroids. The uterine fibroid is formed and grown in response to the stimulation by hormone estrogen that is produced naturally in the body. Various types of uterine fibroid treatment are available in the market due to technological advancements, which include minimal invasive surgical treatment that help to control the growth of uterine fibroid. Uterine fibroid can be treated by both surgery and medications, the surgery include for treatment of uterine fibroid are hysterectomy, cryosurgery, myomectomy, uterine artery embolization, and MRI-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound.

Uterine Fibroid Treatment Devices Market – Drivers

In UK, uterine fibroid was diagnosed to 30,929 people at NHS hospital by hospital consultants in year 2012 – 2013, which is expected to drive the Uterine Fibroid Treatment Devices Market growth. According to National Uterine Fibroids Foundation in 2010, an estimated12 hysterectomies were performed in the U.S. every 10 minutes and around 600,000 hysterectomies were performed annually in the U.S. out of which around 170,000 – 300,000 were performed due to uterine fibroids, which is expected to support growth of the Uterine Fibroid Treatment Devices Market in near future.

Furthermore, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the U.S. around 53,028 women were diagnosed with uterine cancer in 2014, which supports growth of the uterine fibroid treatment. Advancement in uterine fibroid treatment such as, minimal invasive treatment for fibroid is also expected to boost the Uterine Fibroid Treatment Devices Market growth. For instance, in 2015, FDA approved the use of Sonablate 450 by SonaCare Medical. This device is mainly indicated for trans-rectal High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) ablation of prostatic tissue.

Uterine Fibroid Treatment Devices Market – Regional Analysis

On the basis of regional segmentation, the global Uterine Fibroid Treatment Devices Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market due to increased prevalence of uterine fibroid in women present in the U.S. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the U.S. an estimated 9,727 women died from uterine cancer in 2014, which is propelling demand for uterine fibroid treatment in the U.S.

Asia Pacific region is also expected to witness significant growth in uterine fibroid treatment in near future due to growing healthcare awareness within the population in economies such as China and India. Whereas, advancement in uterine fibroid treatment such as, minimal invasive treatment, embolization procedure, myomectomy and hysterectomy are also expected to support growth of the Uterine Fibroid Treatment Devices Market worldwide in near future. For instance, MyoSure by Hologicreceived CE Mark in Europe, MyoSure system is a minimally invasive hysteroscopic treatment option that is quick and convenient removal of tissue, which include range of fibroids and polys.

Uterine Fibroid Treatment Devices Market – Competitor Analysis

Key players operating in Uterine Fibroid Treatment Devices Market includes Advanced Surgical Concepts, PLLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, CooperSurgical, Inc., Ethicon, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Medtronic, Plc, Olympus Corporation, PENTAX Medical, and Stryker Corporation.

