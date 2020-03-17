Wafer Handling Robots Market Share 2019 Quartet Mechanics, RORZE, DAIHEN, Brooks Automation
Wafer Handling Robots Market Size:
Top manufactures include for Wafer Handling Robots market such as:
Brooks Automation
Kensington Laboratories
Nidec Sankyo Corporation
DAIHEN Corporation
Kawasaki Robotics
RORZE Corporation
Moog Inc.
Ludl Electronic Products
JEL Corporation
ISEL Germany
RAONTEC Inc
Quartet Mechanics
Milara International
Hirata Corporation
MEIKIKOU Corporation
SINFONIA TECHNOLOGY
Wafer Handling Robots Market Segment by Type
By Technology
Vacuum Wafer Handling Robots
Atmospheric Wafer Handling Robots
By Number of Arm
Single Arm Wafer Handling Robots
Dual Arm Wafer Handling Robots
Others
Applications can be classified into 200mm Wafer Size, 300mm Wafer Size, Others
