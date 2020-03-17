What is Online K-12 Education Market Know How it will take Technology Sector to Next Level Benchmark during Forecast Period 2019-2024

K-12 (kindergarten through 12th grade) is the term commonly used for talking about a person’s first 13 years of schooling before entering university. It also refers to the Elementary and Secondary education. Elementary education starts at the age of five or six. Secondary education is for children aged 12 to 18. Secondary school generally takes place in a high school, which is often divided into junior and senior high. Junior high is for those aged 12 to 15 and senior high for students aged 15 to 18.

Online education is quite different from the traditional concept of education, which involves a school building, a classroom with rows of desks, and a teacher standing next to a chalkboard. Online education offers students more one-on-one time with their instructors. And, most K-12 online programs are inexpensive or even tuition-free.

The cumulative primary and secondary education process in the United States is known as K-12 education. To improve the educational outcomes, many school districts and states in the US are turning to online learning. With the new millennium, online learning at K-12 level has grown from an experiment to a movement. Different types of online education programs are being implemented in the US, such as state virtual schools, charter schools2, multidistrict programs, single district programs, programs run by universities, blended programs, private schools, and consortium based programs to name some of the most common program types. Following the developments in the United States, the availability and popularity of online education in Europe are on the rise.

In Asia, online learning is already reaching many millions of learners. Several countries are putting their entire K-12 curriculum online. This is the region that has the highest growth rate for online learning in the world. At a country level, India has the highest growth rate followed by China and Malaysia.

According to this study, over the next five years the Online K-12 Education market will register a 28.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 305900 million by 2024, from US$ 67300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online K-12 Education business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Online K-12 Education market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Online K-12 Education value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Traditional

Web Facilitated

Online

Segmentation by application:

Teacher

Student

Parents

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

K12 Inc

Pearson

White Hat Management

Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co.K

Bettermarks

Scoyo

Languagenut

Beness Holding, Inc

New Oriental Education & Technology

XUEDA

XRS

AMBO

CDEL

Ifdoo

YINGDING

YY Inc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online K-12 Education market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Online K-12 Education market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online K-12 Education players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online K-12 Education with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online K-12 Education submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

