WORK ORDER MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS MARKET REPORT BY APPLICATION, BY END-USER ,SIZE, SHARE, TREND AND SEGMENT FORECASTS 2019 TO 2025
Among deployment types, the cloud deployment type is expected to gain more traction during the forecast period, as it offers the agility of on-demand resource deployment and consumption. Organizations prefer the cloud deployment type, as it delivers ease of access along with reduced capital and operational expenses.
The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growing focus on reducing operational costs and streamline service delivery is expected to drive the adoption of cloud-based work order management solution and services among SMEs.
The manufacturing industry vertical is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, while the telecom and IT industry vertical would provide growth opportunities for vendors of work order management systems during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Work Order Management Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Work Order Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Work Order Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Microsoft
Oracle
SAP SE
IFS
ClickSoftware Technologies
Astea International
Jones Lang LaSalle
Infor
Verizon
ServiceMax
ServicePower
Sockeye Technologies
Loc8
Innovapptive
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Work Order Management Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premise
1.4.3 Cloud-Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Work Order Management Systems Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
1.5.3 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Work Order Management Systems Market Size
2.2 Work Order Management Systems Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Work Order Management Systems Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Work Order Management Systems Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Work Order Management Systems Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Work Order Management Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft
12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Work Order Management Systems Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Work Order Management Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.3 Oracle
12.3.1 Oracle Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Work Order Management Systems Introduction
12.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Work Order Management Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.4 SAP SE
12.4.1 SAP SE Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Work Order Management Systems Introduction
12.4.4 SAP SE Revenue in Work Order Management Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 SAP SE Recent Development
12.5 IFS
12.5.1 IFS Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Work Order Management Systems Introduction
12.5.4 IFS Revenue in Work Order Management Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 IFS Recent Development
12.6 ClickSoftware Technologies
12.6.1 ClickSoftware Technologies Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Work Order Management Systems Introduction
12.6.4 ClickSoftware Technologies Revenue in Work Order Management Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 ClickSoftware Technologies Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
