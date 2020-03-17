World Probiotics Market By Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities To 2022 

Probiotics are microorganisms, such as bacteria and yeast, that are very useful to sustain the balance of intestinal microbial in human and animal body. Probiotic ingredients stimulate natural digestive juices and enzymes in the body to ensure proper functioning of the digestive system. In addition, probiotics protect healthy organisms from harmful microorganisms. Nowadays, probiotic products find applications to diagnose mental illness and treat digestive problems & neurological disorders. Moreover, they strengthen the human immune system, protect proteins & lipids from oxidative destruction, and reduce body pathogens. Probiotic ingredients can be administered through food or in the form of supplements. In addition, these ingredients are sold in the form of capsules, tablets, powders, and gel.

The Major Factor Boosts The Market Growth: Increase in consumer preference for natural products. Rise in concerns of consumers on preventive healthcare and effectiveness of probiotic bacteria on health drive the market growth. The demand of probiotics has increased due to upsurge in consumption of functional foods, which have potentially positive effects on health apart from providing basic nutrition. Besides, factors such as ban on the usage of antibiotics in animal feed in several countries, increase in product innovations in the form of chocolates, biscuits & others, increased demand of probiotic based medicines for chronic diseases such as diarrhea & bowel diseases drives the market growth. In addition, increase in disposable income and improved standards of living in developing economies supplement the market growth.

The Factors That Restrict The Market Growth: Lack of standardization regarding microorganism concentration in probiotic products, high prices of ingredients and lack of awareness regarding benefits of probiotics among consumers. Proactive government support such as approval from Food & Drug Administration for probiotic dietary supplements & Foods for Specific Health Uses are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth. Also, several publications on probiotics, functional food fact sheets, and conferences by International Food Information Council (IFIC) have increased awareness about probiotic products, which are expected to drive the market.

The Market is Analyzed On The Basis Of Regions : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent respective countries. Asia-Pacific would continue to be the highest revenue-generating region during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid growth in the food & beverage industry in developing countries, such as India and China, and rise in awareness of benefits of probiotic food products drive the market. The key players operating in this market include BioGaia AB, Danone, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Probi AB, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Nestle S.A., Ganeden, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, and Protexin.

Top Key Companies : Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.,BioGaia AB,Danone,E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company,Probi AB,Ganeden, Inc.,Protexin,Nestle S.A.,Chr. Hansen Holding A/S,Lifeway Foods, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the world probiotics market to elucidate the potential investment pockets.

The current trends and future scenarios are outlined to determine the overall market potential and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

This report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their detailed impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current market trends and estimations for the period of 2014‐2022 are provided to indicate its financial competency.

Porters Five Forces Model of the industry illustrate the potency of buyers and suppliers.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding on the roles of stakeholders in the industry.

Market Segmentation

By Ingredient

Bacteria

Yeast

By Function

Regular

Preventive Healthcare

Therapeutic

By Application

Food & Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

By End Use

Human Probiotics

Animal Probiotics

By Geography

North America

Europe

China

LAMEA

