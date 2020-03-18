123.61% CAGR growth to be achieved by Collaborative Robots market and Know its Top Companies like Universal Robots, Rethink Robotics, ABB, Fanuc, KUKA, Kawasaki

The global Collaborative Robots Market reports are in-depth studied and detailed out in a linguistic format for the expert and commoners’ level of understanding. Collaborative robot (Cobots) is a robot intended to physically interact with humans in a shared workspace. In addition, a collaborative robot is less bulky and much easier to operate than other equipment when loads between 50 and 100 kilos must be handled. This is in contrast with other robots, designed to operate autonomously or with limited guidance, which is what most industrial robots were up until the decade of the 2010s.

The Collaborative Robots industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Collaborative Robots market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 123.61% from 110 million $ in 2014 to 550 million $ in 2017, The analysts believe that in the next few years, Collaborative Robots market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2025, The market size of the Collaborative Robots will reach 4800 million $.

Companies Profiled in this Report includes:

Universal Robots

Rethink Robotics

ABB

Fanuc

KUKA

Kawasaki

Collaborative Robots Market research report, the central factors driving the development of this market were documented and the business accomplices and end administrators were indulgent. The configuration of the business division, examples, and difficulties monitoring the market globally are likewise a bit of this wide examination. Various conferences and gatherings were driven by the perceptible pioneers of this industry to get enduring and revived experiences concerned to the market.

Collaborative Robots market is segmented on the basis of various parameters. The factors which are impacting the market’s growth are studied in detail. The report also presents a overall weaknesses which companies operating in the market must avoid in order to enjoy sustainable growth through the course of the forecast period. Besides this, profiles of some of the leading players operating and encouraging in the growth of the global Collaborative Robots market are included in the study. Additionally, using SWOT analysis, markets weaknesses and strengths are analyzed. It also helps the report provide insights into the opportunities and threats that these companies may face during the forecast period.

Global Collaborative Robots Market Segmentation:

Product Type Segmentation:

Upto 5kg

5~10 kg

Above 10kg

Industry Segmentation:

Automotive

Electronics

Metal and Machining

Plastic and Polymers

Food and Beverages

Key questions answered in this report:

What will be the market size by the end of the forecast period?

What are the factors driving the growth of the market?

What are the trends and developments that are likely to drive the growth of the market?

Who are the key players operating in the market?

What are the challenges, threats, and opportunities faced by the leading players?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market?

Table of Contents

Global Collaborative Robots Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Collaborative Robots Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Collaborative Robots Market Forecast

