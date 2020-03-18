2019 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size, Share, Trends, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics, Strategic Analysis And Challenges By 2025
Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Bike-Sharing Service Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2019 to 2025
A bicycle-sharing system, public bicycle system, or bike-share scheme, is a service in which bicycles are made available for shared use to individuals on a short term basis for a price or free. Many bike share systems allow people to borrow a bike from a “dock” and return it at another dock belonging to the same system. Docks are special bike racks that lock the bike, and only release it by computer control. The user enters payment information, and the computer unlocks a bike.
In 2018, the global Bike-Sharing Service market size was 1570 million US$ and it is expected to reach 8240 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 26.8% between 2019 and 2025.
The user returns the bike by placing it in the dock, which locks it in place. Other systems are dockless. For many systems, smartphone mapping apps show nearby available bikes and open docks.
Bike-Sharing Service have wide range of applications by age, such as Age 18-24, Age 25-34, Age 35-44, Other. And Age 25-34 was the most widely used area which took up about 38% of the global total in 2018.
JUMP Bikes, Citi Bike, LimeBike, Capital Bikeshare, Divvy Bikes, Blue Bikes (Hubway), Ford GoBike, Mobike, Hellobike, Nextbike are the key suppliers in the global Bike-Sharing Service market.
This report studies the Bike-Sharing Service Market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the Global Bike-Sharing Service Market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Bike-Sharing Service in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
JUMP Bikes
Citi Bike
LimeBike
Capital Bikeshare
Divvy Bikes
Blue Bikes (Hubway)
Ford GoBike
Mobike
Hellobike
Nextbike
Call a bike
Santander Cycles
Vélib
Bicing
SG Bike
Ola Pedal
Zoomcar PEDL
Mobycy
Yulu Bikes
Letscycle
Docomo Bikeshare
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Rest of Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Dockless
Station-based
Market segment by Application, the market can be split into
Age 18-24
Age 25-34
Age 35-44
Other
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bike-Sharing Service are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Raw material suppliers
Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers
Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO
Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions
Importers and exporters
Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms
Trade associations and industry bodies
End-use industries
Available Customizations
With the given market data, Researchers offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Further breakdown of Bike-Sharing Service market on basis of the key contributing countries.
Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.
Major Points from TOC for Bike-Sharing Service Market:
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Bike-Sharing Service
Chapter Two: Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Competition Analysis by Players
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
Chapter Four: Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: North America Bike-Sharing Service Market Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Six: Europe Bike-Sharing Service Market Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Seven: China Bike-Sharing Service Market Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Eight: Rest of Asia Pacific Bike-Sharing Service Market Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Nine: Central & South America Bike-Sharing Service Market Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Ten: Middle East & Africa Bike-Sharing Service Market Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Eleven: Bike-Sharing Service Market Dynamics
Chapter Thirteen: Bike-Sharing Service Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter Fourteen: Bike-Sharing Service Market Research Finding/Conclusion
Chapter Fifteen: Bike-Sharing Service Market Appendix
