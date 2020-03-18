3D Bioprinting Market World Technology, Development Status, Industry Size & Share, Segments And Forecasts 2019-2023
3D Bioprinting Industry 2019
Description:-
This report analyzes the global 3D bio-printing market by technique (electron beam melting, droplet disposition) application (clinical, research) material (cells, hydrogels) end users (biotechnology companies, academic institutes); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global 3D bio-printing market is expected to grow a CAGR of approximately 25% during the forecast period.
The major players in global 3D bio-printing market include:
• ORGANOVO HOLDINGS, INC. (U.S.)
• CELLINK AB (Sweden)
• Bio3D Technologies (Singapore)
• Aspect Biosystems Ltd. (Canada)
• Stratasys Ltd. (U.S.)
• Materialise (U.S.)
• FATHOM (U.S.)
• Allevi (U.S.)
• ENVISIONTEC, INC. (Germany)
• Nano3D Biosciences, Inc.(U.S.)
• Cyfuse Biomedical K.K. (Tokyo)
• 3Dynamic Systems Ltd. (U.K)
• REGENHU (Switzerland), Poietis (France)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
America
North America
US
Canada
South America
Europe
Western Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
U.K
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
Republic Of Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
Oman
Kuwait
Qatar
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product technology, the global 3D bio-printing market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Electron beam melting
• Laser beam melting
• Droplet disposition
• Syringe extrusion
• Magnetic levitation
• Others
On the basis of material, the global 3D bio-printing market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Cells
• Hydrogels
• Extracellular matrices
• Fibrinogen
• Alginate
• Others
On the basis of application, the global 3D bio-printing market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Clinical
• Research
• Others
On the basis of end-user, the global 3D bio-printing market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
• Research Organization
• Academic Institutes
• Others
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
Chapter 1. Report Prologue
Chapter 2. Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objective
2.2.2 Assumptions
2.2.3 Limitations
Chapter 3. Research Methodology
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Primary Research
3.3 Secondary Research
3.4 Market Size Estimation
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restrains
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Challenges
4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.6 Application Trends & Assessment
Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis
5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants
5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes
5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry
5.2 Value Chain Analysis
5.3 Investment Feasibility Analysis
5.4 Pricing Analysis
Chapter 6. Global 3D Bio-Printing Market, By Technique
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Electron Beam Melting
Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017 – 2023
6.3 Laser Beam Melting
Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017 – 2023
6.3.1 Photo Polymerization
6.3.2 Stereo Lithography
6.3.3 Two-Photon Polymerization
6.3.4 Others
6.4 Droplet Disposition
Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017 – 2023
6.4.1 Inkjet Printing
6.4.2 Fused Disposition Methods
6.4.3 Multi-Phase Jet Solidification
6.4.4 Others
6.5 Syringe Extrusion
Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017 – 2023
6.6 Magnetic Levitation
Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017 – 2023
6.7 Others
Continued……
