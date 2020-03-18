3D Bioprinting Market World Technology, Development Status, Industry Size & Share, Segments And Forecasts 2019-2023

3D Bioprinting Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the global 3D bio-printing market by technique (electron beam melting, droplet disposition) application (clinical, research) material (cells, hydrogels) end users (biotechnology companies, academic institutes); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global 3D bio-printing market is expected to grow a CAGR of approximately 25% during the forecast period.

The major players in global 3D bio-printing market include:

• ORGANOVO HOLDINGS, INC. (U.S.)

• CELLINK AB (Sweden)

• Bio3D Technologies (Singapore)

• Aspect Biosystems Ltd. (Canada)

• Stratasys Ltd. (U.S.)

• Materialise (U.S.)

• FATHOM (U.S.)

• Allevi (U.S.)

• ENVISIONTEC, INC. (Germany)

• Nano3D Biosciences, Inc.(U.S.)

• Cyfuse Biomedical K.K. (Tokyo)

• 3Dynamic Systems Ltd. (U.K)

• REGENHU (Switzerland), Poietis (France)

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3326854-global-3d-bioprinting-market-research-report-forecast-till-2023

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

America

North America

US

Canada

South America

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Republic Of Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Oman

Kuwait

Qatar

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product technology, the global 3D bio-printing market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Electron beam melting

• Laser beam melting

• Droplet disposition

• Syringe extrusion

• Magnetic levitation

• Others

On the basis of material, the global 3D bio-printing market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Cells

• Hydrogels

• Extracellular matrices

• Fibrinogen

• Alginate

• Others

On the basis of application, the global 3D bio-printing market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Clinical

• Research

• Others

On the basis of end-user, the global 3D bio-printing market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Research Organization

• Academic Institutes

• Others

…….

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3326854-global-3d-bioprinting-market-research-report-forecast-till-2023

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Application Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Investment Feasibility Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

Chapter 6. Global 3D Bio-Printing Market, By Technique

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electron Beam Melting

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017 – 2023

6.3 Laser Beam Melting

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017 – 2023

6.3.1 Photo Polymerization

6.3.2 Stereo Lithography

6.3.3 Two-Photon Polymerization

6.3.4 Others

6.4 Droplet Disposition

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017 – 2023

6.4.1 Inkjet Printing

6.4.2 Fused Disposition Methods

6.4.3 Multi-Phase Jet Solidification

6.4.4 Others

6.5 Syringe Extrusion

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017 – 2023

6.6 Magnetic Levitation

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017 – 2023

6.7 Others

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3326854

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.