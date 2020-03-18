AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Market Growth Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

AC-DC Medical Power Supplies refer to electronic devices that use in medical field. In this report, it can be divided into 200W and Below, 201W-1000W, 1001W–3000W, 3001W and Above

The medical device industry has become an area of rapid growth and innovation over the past decade as major shifts in global demographics continue to push healthcare standards higher. The global AC-DC Medical Power Supplies market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on AC-DC Medical Power Supplies volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall AC-DC Medical Power Supplies market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Delta Electronic

RECOM Power

Astrodyne TDI

Excelsys

CUI Inc

Friwo Gerätebau

Globtek

Handy and Harman

Inventus Power

Mean Well Enterprises

Powerbox International

Synqor Inc.

TDK Corporation

XP Power

Artesyn Embedded Technologies Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

200W and Below

201W-1000W

1001W–3000W

3001W and Above Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of AC-DC Medical Power Supplies

1.2 AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 200W and Below

1.2.3 201W-1000W

1.2.4 1001W-3000W

1.2.5 3001W and Above

1.3 AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Segment by Application

1.3.1 AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinics

1.3 Global AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Market by Region

1.3.1 Global AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Market Size

1.4.1 Global AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production (2014-2025)

2 Global AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production

3.4.1 North America AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production

3.5.1 Europe AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Business

7.1 Delta Electronic

7.1.1 Delta Electronic AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Delta Electronic AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 RECOM Power

7.2.1 RECOM Power AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 RECOM Power AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Astrodyne TDI

7.3.1 Astrodyne TDI AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Astrodyne TDI AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Excelsys

7.4.1 Excelsys AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Excelsys AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 CUI Inc

7.5.1 CUI Inc AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 CUI Inc AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Friwo Gerätebau

7.6.1 Friwo Gerätebau AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Friwo Gerätebau AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Globtek

7.7.1 Globtek AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Globtek AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Handy and Harman

7.8.1 Handy and Harman AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Handy and Harman AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Inventus Power

7.9.1 Inventus Power AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Inventus Power AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Mean Well Enterprises

7.10.1 Mean Well Enterprises AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Mean Well Enterprises AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Powerbox International

7.12 Synqor Inc.

7.13 TDK Corporation

7.14 XP Power

7.15 Artesyn Embedded Technologies

8 AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of AC-DC Medical Power Supplies

8.4 AC-DC Medical Power Supplies Industrial Chain Analysis

