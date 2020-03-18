Acrylic Sheet Market Expected to Reach 7320 Million US$ by the End of 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 4.2% During 2019-2025

The new research from Global QYResearch on Acrylic Sheet Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The global Acrylic Sheet market is valued at 5270 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7320 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Acrylic Sheet volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Acrylic Sheet market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Evonik

Mitsubishi Rayon

Altuglas (Arkema)

Polycasa

Plaskolite

Taixing Donchamp

Unigel Group

Jiangxi Oulida

Jumei

Jiushixing

Guang Shun Plastic

Shen Chuen Acrylic

Raychung Acrylic

Asia Poly

Elastin

GARY Acrylic Xishun

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cast Acrylic Sheet

Extruded Acrylic Sheet

Segment by Application

Automotive and Transport

Building and Construction

Light and Signage

Other

View Detail Report With Complete Table of Content, List of Table and Figure: http://globalqyresearch.com/global-acrylic-sheet-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents

1 Acrylic Sheet Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Acrylic Sheet

1.2 Acrylic Sheet Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Acrylic Sheet Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Cast Acrylic Sheet

1.2.3 Extruded Acrylic Sheet

1.3 Acrylic Sheet Segment by Application

1.3.1 Acrylic Sheet Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive and Transport

1.3.3 Building and Construction

1.3.4 Light and Signage

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Acrylic Sheet Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Acrylic Sheet Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Acrylic Sheet Market Size

1.5.1 Global Acrylic Sheet Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Acrylic Sheet Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Acrylic Sheet Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Acrylic Sheet Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Acrylic Sheet Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Acrylic Sheet Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Acrylic Sheet Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Acrylic Sheet Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Acrylic Sheet Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Acrylic Sheet Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Acrylic Sheet Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Acrylic Sheet Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Acrylic Sheet Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Acrylic Sheet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Acrylic Sheet Production

3.4.1 North America Acrylic Sheet Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Acrylic Sheet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Acrylic Sheet Production

3.5.1 Europe Acrylic Sheet Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Acrylic Sheet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Acrylic Sheet Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Acrylic Sheet Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Acrylic Sheet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Acrylic Sheet Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Acrylic Sheet Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Acrylic Sheet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Acrylic Sheet Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Acrylic Sheet Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Acrylic Sheet Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Acrylic Sheet Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Acrylic Sheet Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Acrylic Sheet Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Acrylic Sheet Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Acrylic Sheet Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Acrylic Sheet Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Acrylic Sheet Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Acrylic Sheet Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Acrylic Sheet Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Acrylic Sheet Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Acrylic Sheet Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Acrylic Sheet Business

7.1 Evonik

7.1.1 Evonik Acrylic Sheet Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Acrylic Sheet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Evonik Acrylic Sheet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Mitsubishi Rayon

7.2.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Acrylic Sheet Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Acrylic Sheet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Acrylic Sheet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Altuglas (Arkema)

7.3.1 Altuglas (Arkema) Acrylic Sheet Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Acrylic Sheet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Altuglas (Arkema) Acrylic Sheet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Polycasa

7.4.1 Polycasa Acrylic Sheet Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Acrylic Sheet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Polycasa Acrylic Sheet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Plaskolite

7.5.1 Plaskolite Acrylic Sheet Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Acrylic Sheet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Plaskolite Acrylic Sheet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Taixing Donchamp

7.6.1 Taixing Donchamp Acrylic Sheet Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Acrylic Sheet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Taixing Donchamp Acrylic Sheet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Unigel Group

7.7.1 Unigel Group Acrylic Sheet Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Acrylic Sheet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Unigel Group Acrylic Sheet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Jiangxi Oulida

7.8.1 Jiangxi Oulida Acrylic Sheet Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Acrylic Sheet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Jiangxi Oulida Acrylic Sheet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Jumei

7.9.1 Jumei Acrylic Sheet Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Acrylic Sheet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Jumei Acrylic Sheet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Jiushixing

7.10.1 Jiushixing Acrylic Sheet Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Acrylic Sheet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Jiushixing Acrylic Sheet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Guang Shun Plastic

7.12 Shen Chuen Acrylic

7.13 Raychung Acrylic

7.14 Asia Poly

7.15 Elastin

7.16 GARY Acrylic Xishun

8 Acrylic Sheet Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Acrylic Sheet Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Acrylic Sheet

8.4 Acrylic Sheet Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Acrylic Sheet Distributors List

9.3 Acrylic Sheet Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Acrylic Sheet Market Forecast

11.1 Global Acrylic Sheet Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Acrylic Sheet Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Acrylic Sheet Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Acrylic Sheet Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Acrylic Sheet Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Acrylic Sheet Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Acrylic Sheet Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Acrylic Sheet Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Acrylic Sheet Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Acrylic Sheet Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Acrylic Sheet Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Acrylic Sheet Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Acrylic Sheet Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Acrylic Sheet Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Acrylic Sheet Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Acrylic Sheet Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

Buy Now This Premium Report: http://globalqyresearch.com/checkout-form/0/588675

