Adopting Next-Generation Technology To Grow Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

Pharmaceutical excipients are crucial contents of a formulation that enable effective drug absorption. Excipients must suit the intended dosage form and comply with regulatory requirements i.e. pharmacopeial standards to ensure finished product quality. Moreover, their compatibility is crucial in dosage forms that involves taste masking, coating, controlled and sustained release, and oil base (emulsifiers). The International Pharmaceutical Excipient Councils (IPE) governs the global pharmaceutical excipient manufacturing by providing harmonized excipient guidelines to manufacturers.

Market Dynamics

Demand for high-quality excipients is more in developed economies, while affordability is the key criteria considered for price sensitive emerging economies. China has emerged as the largest supplier of low-cost pharmaceutical API and excipients. India is the other fast emerging market to which production of excipients is outsourced owing to lower labor and production costs. North America and Europe lead the market for excipients as the number of excipient manufacturers are high in these regions. Moreover, high cost of manufactured excipients generates higher revenue for these regions compared to cost of material produced by manufacturers in Asia Pacific. However, growing pharmaceutical drug price pressure across the globe is expected to drive growth of the markets in China and India characterized by high supply of low cost excipients.

Market Taxonomy

This report segments the global pharmaceutical excipients market on the basis of chemistry, functionality, application, and geography. On the basis of chemistry, the market is categorized into plants, animals, minerals and synthetic sources. On the basis of functionality, the market is segmented into binders, diluents, glidents, disintegrants, and others. The application segment is divided into oral, parenteral, topical and others. For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global pharmaceutical excipients market is analyzed across key geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and Middle East. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Key Players:

BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, Evonik Industries, FMC Corporation, Croda International PLC, Ashland Inc., Roquette Group, Lubrizol Corporation, Innophos Holdings Inc. MEGGLE Group Wasserburg BG Excipients & Technology

