Agricultural Biologicals Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

Agricultural biologicals are topical or seed treatment products made from natural materials, which are majorly used to replace chemicals used in agriculture farming. These biologicals are used to protect crops from pests, weeds, and diseases, thereby maintaining crops healthy. In addition, farmers are dependent upon agricultural biologicals as it discourages the use of synthetic and chemical fertilizers to grow healthy and nutritious food. Moreover, agricultural biologicals are extracted from organic matter such as plant extracts and naturally occurring microorganisms to improve crop productivity as well as crop health. Biological agriculture is an economically sustainable agricultural production process, which promotes the use of safer products for crop treatment. This is accomplished by minimizing environmentally harmful consequences and using non-renewable natural resources.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/2199

This report projects the trends and opportunities of the global agricultural biologicals market. This research study includes a qualitative and quantitative analysis with comprehensive research methodologies and reliable projections to understand the present overview and predict market behavior during the forecast period.

The market has witnessed significant growth opportunities globally, owing to an increase in demand for organic products, improvement in productivity and yield, the rise in costs of pesticides and fertilizers, and increase in global population. Moreover, the market also witnesses an increase in demand for organic foods, rapid growth in the use of microbial seed treatment products, and easier residue management. In addition, awareness for good health also increases the demand for organic food products, consequently leading to the growth of the global agricultural biologicals market. However, lack of awareness and low adoption rate of biopesticides coupled with short shelf life of biopesticides is expected to hinder the market growth to some extent.

The global agricultural biologicals market is segmented based on product type, application, and geography. On the basis of product type, it is bifurcated into biopesticides, biostimulants, and biofertilizers. On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, and fruits & pulses. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2199

Key market players in this sector include The DOW Chemical Company, Isagro SPA, Novozyme A/S, Bayer Cropscience AG, Koppert B.V., Valent Biosciences Corporation, Marrone Bio Innovation Inc., Arysta Lifescience Limited, Certis USA LLC, and BASF SE.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com