Agrochemical Market 2019 : Global Industry Trends and Forecasts Analysis to 2023

Agrochemical Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the agrochemical market by Product Type [Fertilizers (Potassic, Nitrogenous, Phosphatic), Pesticides (Fungicides, Insecticides, Herbicides, Bio-Pesticides)], Crop Type (Food Grains, Cash Crops, Horticulture Crops) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World); it also studies the key manufacturers in the market.

The major players in agrochemical market include:

• The Mosaic Company (the U.S.)

• Bayer CropScience Limited (Germany)

• The Dow Chemical Company (the U.S.)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Monsanto Company (the U.S.)

• Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

• Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd (Israel)

• Nufarm Limited (Australia)

• Arysta LifeScience Corporation (Japan)

• Crystal Crop Protection Pvt. Ltd. (India)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

NORTH AMERICA

US

Canada

EUROPE

Germany

France

Russia

Italy

Spain

UK

Poland

Rest of Europe

ASIA-PACIFIC

Japan

Australia

India

New Zealand

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

North Africa

GCC

Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest Of Latin America

On the basis of types, the agrochemical market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Fertilizers

o Potassic

o Nitrogenous

o Phosphatic

• Pesticides

o Fungicides

o Insecticides

o Herbicides

o Bio-Pesticides

o Others

On the basis of crop type, the agrochemical market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Food Grains

• Cash Crops

• Horticulture Crops

• Plantation Crops

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Agrochemicals Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Agrochemicals Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

Continued……

