AI in Construction Market Size, Investment Feasibility and Industry Growth Rate Forecast 2019 – 2023

AI in Construction Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the global AI in construction market by stage (pre-construction, construction stage, post-construction), component (solutions & services), technology (machine & deep learning, NLP, neural networks), and by application; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global AI in construction market is projected to reach USD 2,011.4 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 35% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The major players in global AI in construction market include:

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S)

• SAP SE (Germany)

• Alice Technologies. (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Aurora Computer Services (U.K)

• Autodesk (U.S.)

• eSUB (U.S.)

• Smartvid.io (U.S.)

• Building System Planning (U.S.)

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3349688-ai-in-construction-market-research-report-forecast-to-2023

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia–Pacific

Asia

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The Middle East & Africa

Latin Countries

On the basis of stage, the global AI in construction market has been categorized into the following segments:

Pre-Construction

• Construction Stage

• Post-Construction

On the basis of component, the global AI in construction market has been categorized into the following segments:

Solutions & Services

On the basis of technology, the global AI in construction market has been categorized into the following segments:

Machine & Deep learning

• NLP

• Neural Networks

On the basis of application, the global AI in construction market has been categorized into the following segments:

Building information management

• Schedule management

• project management

• Risk management

• Equipment management

• Supply chain management

…….

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3349688-ai-in-construction-market-research-report-forecast-to-2023

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global AI In Construction Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global AI In Construction Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

Global AI In Construction Market By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Software

7.2.1 Virtual Assistant

7.2.1.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.2.1.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.2.2 Design & Planning

7.2.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.2.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.2.3 Revenue Estimation

7.2.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.2.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.2.4 Demand Forecasting

7.2.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.2.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.2.5 Predictive Maintenance

7.2.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.2.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.2.6 Others

7.2.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.2.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3349688

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.