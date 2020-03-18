Antibiotic Resistance Market is Anticipated to Reach US Dollar 12.11 Billion by 2026

The global antibiotic resistance market was valued around US$ 7.94 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a stable CAGR above 5.5% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026. According to the report titled “Antibiotic Resistance Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018-2026”. Emergence of multi-drug resistant pathogens, growing need to prevent antibiotic effects and rise in incidences of chronic and infectious diseases across the globe have increased the growth of the global antibiotic resistance market. The market in the North America is likely to expand at significant CAGR due to numerous clinical innovations and presence of large number of pharmaceutical companies in the region.

Growing need for antibiotic resistance in cUTI diseases to drive the market growth

Based on disease type, the global antibiotic resistance market is segmented into complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI), complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI), blood stream infections (BSI), clostridium difficile infections (CDI), acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), hospital acquired, bacterial pneumonia/ventilator (HABP/VABP), community acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). Complicated Urinary Tract Infection (cUTI) segment accumulated highest market share in 2017 and expected to grow at highest CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to the high cost of treatment and limited treatment alternatives for gram-negative pathogens which causes majority of infections.

On the other hand, gram-negative pathogens restricts the recently authorized advanced therapies such as Merck’s Zerbaxa, Allergan’s Avycaz and Vabomere, due to lack of low cost treatment options. In August 2017, The Medicines Company announced the approval for “VABOMERE” from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adult patients having complicated urinary tract infections. Antibiotic-resistant gram-positive bacteria causes larger number of infections, thereby increasing the growth of the cUTI segment. However, owing to the availability of various treatment options, the overall cost of gram-positive therapy remains lower as compared to the gram-negative therapy. ABSSSI segment is also projected to show considerable growth during the forecast period.

Numerous drug launches is expected to fuel the antibiotic resistance market growth

Antibiotic resistance is a growing public health concern. The growth in antibiotic drugs launches in developing countries is boosting the antibiotic resistance market. Increasing percentage of bacterial infections have led to launch of various antibiotic drugs, thereby propelling the growth of the market globally. Growing need to reduce or eliminate the effectiveness of antibiotics is boosting the demand for antibiotic drugs. Various governments are taking initiatives towards introducing clinically advanced antibiotic drugs in order to overcome the bacterial infections or diseases. For instance, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) launched several initiatives such as drug labeling regulations, emphasizing the prudent use of antibiotics to address infectious diseases. On the other hand, with increased attention through various public health campaigns, people are becoming aware about the overuse of antibiotics.

Presence of large number of pharmaceutical companies and growing clinical advancements in North America to create more opportunities in the market

Geographically, the global antibiotic resistance market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. In 2017, North America accumulated the highest market share in 2017. This is mainly attributed to introduction of numerous antibiotic drugs and presence of large number of market players in the region. North America is anticipated to grow at significant CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as clinical innovations and high treatment cost are supplementing the growth of the regional market. Prominent players from the region are making considerable investments in drug discovery, resulting in the growth of the market. Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at significant rate during the forecast period owing to the prevalence of various infectious diseases and increase in population.

The Medicines Company, Melinta Therapeutics, Allergan and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals are likely to continue to lead the global antibiotic resistance market

The company profiling of key players in the global antibiotic resistance market includes company overview, major business strategies and revenues. The key players of the market are TPfizer, Merck, Allergan, The Medicines Company, Melinta Therapeutics, Phage Technologies S.A, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Nabriva Therapeutics. Macrolide Pharmaceuticals, Nemesis Bioscience, Westway Health, AmpliPhi Biosciences and BioVersys GmbH. Industry participant battle on the basis of price, new innovated product launch, and expanding market presence.

