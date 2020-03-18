Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Explore Future Growth 2018-2022 by Global Top Players 

Antibody drug conjugate is a significant class of highly potent bio drugs envisioned as a broad therapy for treatment of cancer. Unlike chemotherapy, antibody drug conjugate are proposed to mark and kill only cancer cells. Antibody drug conjugates are compound molecules that comprise antibodies linked to a biologically active cytotoxic drug.

By uniting the exclusive targeting capacities of mAB with anti-cancer drugs, ADCs allow for subtle judgment between healthy and diseased tissue. This entails that the antibody drug conjugates kill only cancer cells and ensure that other dynamic cells are less severely affected. This exceptional phenomenon of killing only cancer cells increase the importance of use of ADCs, which would indirectly boost growth of the global antibody drug conjugates market.

Commercialization of 7-10 ADCs in the following decade, would lead to revenue to surge to over US$ 10 billion over the forecast period of market

In terms of marketing, three antibody drug conjugates have received regulatory approval. The U.S. FDA approved one of the ADC in 2001 manufactured and developed by Pfizer/Wyeth, to treat acute myelogenous leukemia. The drug was subsequently withdrawn in June 2010, leaving only two antibody drug conjugates in the market. The two drugs marketed for ADCs are Brentuximab vedotin and Trastuzumab emtansine, developed and manufactured by Seattle Genetics and Millennium/Takeda and Genentech and Roche, respectively. Around 45 antibody drug conjugates molecules are under clinical trials, with the preclinical pipeline expanding at a high rate. Of all the 45 molecules, around 25% are under Phase II or Phase III of development. Frequently used cytotoxins for antibody drug conjugates under trials include auristatin, calicheamicin, maytansine and duocarmycin. Auristatin is the dominant compound accounting for over 50% of antibody drug conjugates in clinical development. Roche has 10 compounds under clinical trials, and this is the most developed pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. Globally, 70%-80% of antibody drug conjugates manufacturing is currently outsourced. There are limited number of contract manufacturers that have high-end manufacturing equipment for development of cytotoxins.

Key Players:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Seattle Genetics, Takeda, ImmunoGen Inc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, AbbVie Inc, Cellldex Therapeutics, Synthon, Progenics Pharmaceuticals.

