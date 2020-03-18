Artificial Turf Market, Key Manufactures Analysis by Ten Cate, Shaw Sports Turf, FieldTurf ( Tarkett), CoCreation Grass, Polytan GmbH, Domo Sports Grass, ACT Global Sports, SIS Pitches, Limonta Sport, Edel Grass B.V., Unisport-Saltex Oy, GreenVision / Mattex and Others

According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Turf market will register a 7.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3180 million by 2024, from US$ 2060 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Artificial Turf business.

Artificial Grass Turf is a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is most often used in arenas for sports that were originally or are normally played on grass. However, it is now being used on Sports lawns and Landscaping applications as well.

Get Sample Copy of Report at https://www.search4research.com/request-sample/74105/

Europe is the largest production of Artificial Grass Turf, with a production value market share nearly 33.09% in 2016.

The second place is China; following Europe with the production value market share over 21.60% in 2016. North America is another important production market of Artificial Grass Turf.

Artificial Grass Turf used in industry including Contact Sports, Leisure, Landscaping and Non-contact Sports. Report data showed that 41.67% of the Artificial Grass Turf market demand in Contact Sports in 2016.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Artificial Turf market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Artificial Turf value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Contact Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Non-contact Sports

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Ten Cate, Shaw Sports Turf, FieldTurf ( Tarkett), CoCreation Grass, Polytan GmbH, Domo Sports Grass, ACT Global Sports, SIS Pitches, Limonta Sport, Edel Grass B.V., Unisport-Saltex Oy, GreenVision / Mattex, Mondo S.p.A., Juta, Condor Grass, Nurteks, Taishan, Victoria PLC, ForestGrass and Forbex.

Purchase a copy of this report at https://www.search4research.com/buy/74105

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Artificial Turf consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Artificial Turf market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Artificial Turf manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Artificial Turf with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Artificial Turf submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Get More Information about this report at https://www.search4research.com/industry-reports/74105/global-artificial-turf-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Contact Us:

Call: +1-707-633-0404

Email: [email protected]

About Us:

Search4Research.com is the most prominent online store for market research reports and solutions to many companies around the world. We have been helping our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose the most relevant and affordable research reports and solutions from various publishers. We also update our collection daily to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most comprehensive database of expert insights on the global industries, companies, trends and products.