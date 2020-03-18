Atrial Fibrillation Market: Demand, Insights, Analysis, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

Atrial fibrillation, also known as A-fib or AF, is an irregular heartbeat exemplified by rapid and abnormal beating of the heart. Most episodes of atrial fibrillation have no symptoms or fewer symptoms such as intermittent heart palpitations, lightheadedness, fainting, chest pain, and shortness of breath. Atrial fibrillation is linked with an elevated risk of heart failure, stroke, and dementia. The disease is a kind of supraventricular tachycardia. Risk factors associated with atrial fibrillation include valvular heart disease such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, congenital heart disease, and cardiomyopathy as well as high blood pressure. Valvular heart disease majorly occurs due to rheumatic fever, while high alcohol intake, thyrotoxicosis, and diabetes mellitus are other causes. The pulse and post-pulse measurement, via electrocardiogram (ECG) help in the diagnosis of the disease.

Rising prevalence of atrial fibrillation, especially among the geriatric population to drive growth of the atrial fibrillation market

AF increases the life expectancy of a patient, thus the demand for atrial fibrillation is increasing for treatment of the geriatric population. Growing adoption of catheter ablation and advancements in technology are expected to fuel growth of the market for atrial fibrillation. However, lack of skilled professionals and alternative options over AF healing devices are projected to hamper growth of the atrial fibrillation market. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the prevalence of AF is estimated to double in a span of two decades (2010–2030). Several government initiatives are working towards making AF more accessible to the general populace. For instance, favorable regulatory steps such as ‘National Programme for Prevention and Control of Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPDCS)’ undertaken by the Government of India, which aims to prevent and control premature mortality and morbidity from cardiovascular diseases, stroke, and diabetes mellitus. This I turn, is expected to propel growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Key Players:

Some of the major companies operating in the atrial fibrillation market are \

Cardiofocus Inc., Biosense Webster Inc., Biotitic Se & Co. Kg, St. Jude Medical Inc., Medtronic Inc., Carima Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Ncontact Inc., Agricore, Inc.

