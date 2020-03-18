Automotive Brakes And Clutches Market : Review with Forecast Research Report 2019 – 2025
A clutch is a device used to transmit power from a driving member (motor/engine) to a subsequent one. The primary objective of brake systems is to reduce vehicle speed and halt the vehicle.
The global Automotive Brakes And Clutches market is valued at 30000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 47100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Automotive Brakes And Clutches volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Brakes And Clutches market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Autoliv
Continental
Bosch
Akebono Brake Industry
Brembo SpA
Federal-Mogul
ZF
Aisin Seiki
Valeo
Schaeffler
NSK
F.C.C. Co
Exedy Corporation
Eaton Corporation
Clutch Auto Limited
Borgwarner
Magneti Marelli
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
OEM
Aftermarket
Segment by Application
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
