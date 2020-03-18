Automotive Carburetors Market Size to Expand Significantly by the End of 2019
A carburetor (American English) or carburettor (British English) is a device that mixes air and fuel for internal combustion engines in the proper ratio for combustion.
The global Automotive Carburetors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Automotive Carburetors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Carburetors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Keihin Group
Walbro
Mikuni
Zama Group
Ruixing
Holley Performance Products
Fuding Huayi
Zhanjiang Deni
Fuding Youli
Huayang Industrial
Zhejiang Ruili
Kunfu Group
Dell’Orto
Ruian Sunshine
Bing Power
Kinzo
Champion Parts
Daytona Parts
DENI Carburetor Company
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Updraft
Downdraft
Segment by Application
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
