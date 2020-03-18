Automotive Castings Market Growth and Sales Forecast 2019 – 2025
Casting is a manufacturing process in which a liquid material is usually poured into a mold, which contains a hollow cavity of the desired shape, and then allowed to solidify. The solidified part is also known as a casting, which is ejected or broken out of the mold to complete the process.
The global Automotive Castings market is valued at 7800 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 13500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Automotive Castings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Castings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Aisin Auto
Alcast Technologies
Alcoa
Alu Die Casting
Consolidated Metco
Dynacast
Wotech
Endurance Group
GF Automotive
Kinetic Die Casting Company
Mino
Ningbo Parison Die Casting
Ningbo Zhenhai Xinxie Machinery
NORTHWEST DIE CASTING
Pacific Die Casting
Rockman Industries Inc
Ryobi Die-casting Inc
Sandhu Auto Engineers
Sibar
Texas Die Casting
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Pressure Die Casting
Vacuum Die Casting
Squeeze Die Casting
Semi-Solid Die Casting
Segment by Application
Commercial vehicle
Passenger vehicle
