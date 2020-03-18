Automotive Castings Market Growth and Sales Forecast 2019 – 2025

Casting is a manufacturing process in which a liquid material is usually poured into a mold, which contains a hollow cavity of the desired shape, and then allowed to solidify. The solidified part is also known as a casting, which is ejected or broken out of the mold to complete the process.

The global Automotive Castings market is valued at 7800 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 13500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Castings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Castings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aisin Auto

Alcast Technologies

Alcoa

Alu Die Casting

Consolidated Metco

Dynacast

Wotech

Endurance Group

GF Automotive

Kinetic Die Casting Company

Mino

Ningbo Parison Die Casting

Ningbo Zhenhai Xinxie Machinery

NORTHWEST DIE CASTING

Pacific Die Casting

Rockman Industries Inc

Ryobi Die-casting Inc

Sandhu Auto Engineers

Sibar

Texas Die Casting

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pressure Die Casting

Vacuum Die Casting

Squeeze Die Casting

Semi-Solid Die Casting

Segment by Application

Commercial vehicle

Passenger vehicle

