Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Expected To Increase At High CAGR During The Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for automotive lightweight materials at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global automotive lightweight materials market. It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for automotive lightweight materials during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the automotive lightweight materials market on a global level.

The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global automotive lightweight materials market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the automotive lightweight materials market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein material, vehicle and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive lightweight materials market by segmenting it in terms of material, vehicle, and application. Segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for automotive lightweight materials in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for automotive lightweight materials in individual material, vehicle, and application segments of the market across all regions. Key players operating in the global automotive lightweight materials market are Faurecia, Lear Corporation, Grupo Antolin, Magna International Inc., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., SABIC Group, Reliance Industries Limited, BASF SE, DowDuPont Inc., and Lanxess. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the automotive lightweight materials market for the base year 2017 and the forecast between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based material, vehicle, and application segments of the automotive lightweight materials market. Market size and forecast for each major material, vehicle, and application segments have been provided in terms of the global and regional markets.

In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile this research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key market players were reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes search of recent growth trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. These have proved to be a reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market, by Material

Metal Alloys (Magnesium, Aluminum, and Titanium)

High-strength Steel (HSS, AHSS, UHSS)

Composites (Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, and Others)

Polymers (PP, PU, ABS, PVC, PA66, and Others)

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market, by Vehicle

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market, by Application

Interior

Exterior

Structural

Powertrain

Others

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



