Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Market Research Report and Outlook by QYResearch 2019 – 2025

The global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts market is valued at 10100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 12100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Robert Bosch

Aisin Seiki

Akebono Brake Industry

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Dongying Xinyi Automobile Fitting

Federal-Mogul Motorparts

Fras Le

Japan Brake Industrial

Nan Hoang Traffic Instrument

Nisshinbo Holdings

TMD Friction Holdings

Federal-Mogul

ZF

SGL Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Brake Pads

Brake Shoes

Other

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

