Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts Market Research Report and Outlook by QYResearch 2019 – 2025
The global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts market is valued at 10100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 12100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive OEM Brake Friction Parts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
Get PDF report template @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/979630/global-automotive-oem-brake-friction-parts-industry-trends-and-forecast-to
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Robert Bosch
Aisin Seiki
Akebono Brake Industry
Continental
Delphi Automotive
Dongying Xinyi Automobile Fitting
Federal-Mogul Motorparts
Fras Le
Japan Brake Industrial
Nan Hoang Traffic Instrument
Nisshinbo Holdings
TMD Friction Holdings
Federal-Mogul
ZF
SGL Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Brake Pads
Brake Shoes
Other
Segment by Application
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Get Complete Report in your Inbox within 24 hours @ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/979630/Global-Automotive-OEM-Brake-Friction-Parts-Industry-Trends-and-Forecast-to