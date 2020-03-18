Automotive Stampings Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2025
Stamping (also known as pressing) is the process of placing flat sheet metal in either blank or coil form into a stamping press where a tool and die surface forms the metal into a net shape. Stamping includes a variety of sheet-metal forming manufacturing processes, such as punching using a machine press or stamping press, blanking, embossing, bending, flanging, and coining. This could be a single stage operation where every stroke of the press produces the desired form on the sheet metal part, or could occur through a series of stages. The process is usually carried out on sheet metal, but can also be used on other materials, such as polystyrene. The stamping process plays a major role in determining the efficiency of automotive body part production.
The global Automotive Stampings market is valued at 31700 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 37100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Automotive Stampings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Stampings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Magna
Benteler International
Gestamp
Tower International
Martinrea International
Dura
Huada Automotive
Pacific Industrial
Skh Metals
KWD Automotive
Shiloh Industries
Hefei Changqing
JBM Group
Tianjin Motor Dies
Omax Auto
Yeshshree Press
EBP
Autocomp Corporation
Electromac
Goshen Stamping
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Cold Stamping
Hot Stamping
Segment by Application
BIW Parts
Chassis
