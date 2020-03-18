Automotive Stampings Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2025

Stamping (also known as pressing) is the process of placing flat sheet metal in either blank or coil form into a stamping press where a tool and die surface forms the metal into a net shape. Stamping includes a variety of sheet-metal forming manufacturing processes, such as punching using a machine press or stamping press, blanking, embossing, bending, flanging, and coining. This could be a single stage operation where every stroke of the press produces the desired form on the sheet metal part, or could occur through a series of stages. The process is usually carried out on sheet metal, but can also be used on other materials, such as polystyrene. The stamping process plays a major role in determining the efficiency of automotive body part production.

The global Automotive Stampings market is valued at 31700 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 37100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Stampings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Stampings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Get PDF report template @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/979626/global-automotive-stampings-market

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Magna

Benteler International

Gestamp

Tower International

Martinrea International

Dura

Huada Automotive

Pacific Industrial

Skh Metals

KWD Automotive

Shiloh Industries

Hefei Changqing

JBM Group

Tianjin Motor Dies

Omax Auto

Yeshshree Press

EBP

Autocomp Corporation

Electromac

Goshen Stamping

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cold Stamping

Hot Stamping

Segment by Application

BIW Parts

Chassis

Get Complete Report in your Inbox within 24 hours @ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/979626/Global-Automotive-Stampings-market